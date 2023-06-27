Inspector general says Jeffrey Epstein’s death enabled by jailers’ negligence

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Justice Department inspector general’s report said Tuesday that Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death inside a Manhattan jail was enabled by significant failures and negligence on the part of staff there, concluding that these blunders essentially created a situation where he “was provided with the opportunity to take his own life.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The sharply critical report was issued nearly four years after Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found hanging in his cell while facing federal charges of sex-trafficking and abusing young girls. Epstein’s criminal case and his death attracted widespread attention, owing to both the depravity of the allegations against him and his well-documented web of connections to high-profile figures.

While the report released Tuesday castigates jail officials for repeated “negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures" in connection with Epstein’s incarceration and death, it also strongly pushes back on any suggestion that what happened was anything other than a suicide.

Instead, the 114-page report says Epstein’s death was the result of pervasive problems at the Manhattan jail that also recur across other facilities also overseen by the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), including staffing issues, faulty security camera setups, poor management and improper handling of inmates who could be at risk for dying by suicide.

“The BOP’s failures are troubling not only because the BOP did not adequately safeguard an individual in its custody, but also because they led to questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and effectively deprived Epstein’s numerous victims of the opportunity to seek justice through the criminal justice system,” Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, said in a statement accompanying the report’s release.

Epstein was found in his cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) on Aug. 10, 2019, just over a month after he was taken into custody. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

New York City’s chief medical examiner concluded that Epstein’s death was a suicide and listed “hanging” as the cause. Attorneys for Epstein expressed skepticism about that finding, and his death fueled waves of speculation and conspiracy theories, linked largely to the wealthy financier’s connections to powerful and prominent figures.

Epstein seemed to overlap with people and institutions across the heights of politics, government, business, academia, Hollywood and technology, including Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. These connections continue reverberating to this day. JPMorgan Chase agreed this month to pay nearly $300 million to settle a federal lawsuit involving Epstein victims who accused the bank of enabling his crimes. Deutsche Bank last month agreed to pay $75 million to settle another lawsuit making similar allegations.

Last year, Britain’s Prince Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by a woman who said she was trafficked to the royal by Epstein. He has denied sex abuse allegations, admitted no wrongdoing when settling and said he “regrets his association with Epstein.” A few months later, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime girlfriend, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking young victims to Epstein.

Epstein arrived at the MCC after his arrest in July 2019. The federal indictment said Epstein “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls,” with victims as young as age 14. Epstein, the indictment said, specifically targeted young girls and knew they were under 18, with some specifically telling him their ages.

While Epstein had previously faced allegations of molesting young girls before that indictment, he sidestepped any serious legal jeopardy through a deal struck a little more than a decade earlier. In that case, Epstein signed a non-prosecution agreement with federal authorities, which allowed him to plead guilty in state court and accept a sentence of 18 months in jail. Epstein wound up serving a little more than a year behind bars and, during that time, was allowed to leave the jail nearly daily for work.

Years later, reporting in the Miami Herald fueled renewed interest in the case, and a judge in February 2019 said that federal prosecutors at the time— including Alexander Acosta, who had been the U.S. Attorney in South Florida — violated the law by not telling victims that the government struck a deal not to prosecute Epstein. By that point, Acosta was serving as the Secretary of Labor under then-president Trump.

Acosta resigned from the Cabinet later that same year, soon after Epstein was federally charged. The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility concluded in 2020 that Acosta had showed “poor judgment” in the case but said his actions did not amount to “professional misconduct.”

Epstein’s death in 2019 led to a storm of criticism and some changes for the Bureau of Prisons, which is part of the Justice Department. At the time, then-attorney general William P. Barr excoriated the Manhattan jail, denouncing what he called its “failure to adequately secure” Epstein. Barr also replaced the head of the Bureau of Prisons.

Epstein’s death marked the second time in as many years that a high-profile person died in federal custody. In 2018, notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia and, within hours, viciously bludgeoned. Bulger was found unresponsive; three other inmates were later charged in connection with his death.

The Justice Department’s inspector general also scrutinized that case. In a report late last year, Horowitz said he found no evidence the Bureau of Prisons staff acted maliciously or sought to endanger Bulger, but instead concluded that there were “serious job performance and management failures at multiple levels” within the agency.

The inspector general’s report Tuesday identified similar issues with Epstein’s death in New York. But, the report said, just because failures have recurred across the Bureau of Prisons “does not excuse them.”

This story will be updated.

