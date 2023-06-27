Judge suggests he’s unlikely to move Trump’s New York criminal case to federal court

Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

NEW YORK — A federal judge suggested Tuesday he is likely to rule against Donald Trump’s effort to have the criminal case accusing him of falsifying business records moved from state court to federal court. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein did not rule on the matter but offered what he called his present takeaways at the end of a three-hour hearing on Tuesday, acknowledging conclusions that work against Trump.

Trump’s lawyers have sought to have the case involving $130,000 paid to an adult film actress in 2016 moved to federal court because they say the payment was related to his duties as president and because it involves federal legal questions. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) office says the case belongs in state court and a personal issue that mostly preceded Trump becoming president in 2017.

Hellerstein said Tuesday it was clear to him that Trump’s record-keeping in connection with a $130,000 payment made on his behalf in 2016 was a personal matter, not one having to do with his presidency.

Longtime Trump adviser and lawyer Michael Cohen, who is now a key witness against him in the district attorney’s case, was acting as a representative of Trump privately when he arranged to pay Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual affair with Trump years earlier, the judge said.

Hellerstein also noted that the state court is equipped to handle the matter.

“There is no reason to believe that an equal measure of justice couldn’t be rendered by the state court,” he said.

The judge said to expect his official ruling in about two weeks.

Trump was indicted in New York Supreme Court in late March on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the payment to Daniels. Prosecutors said Trump purposely concealed the nature of reimbursement payments to Cohen by claiming they were routine legal fees.

Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4 at a historic arraignment in Lower Manhattan, a proceeding that marked the first time an ex-president in the U.S. had been charged with a crime.

Trump has since been indicted in federal court in Florida by special counsel Jack Smith on 37 counts related to his alleged willful retention of classified documents that contained sensitive national security information. The government records were found at his Mar-a-Lago private club and residence in Palm Beach during an FBI search in August 2022.

In both criminal matters, Trump has pleaded not guilty and has vowed to defend himself while continuing to campaign for the presidency in 2024.

In the New York case, Trump’s legal team has already begun filing legal challenges like the one heard in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday. In early May, the lawyers filed the removal action, seeking to have the case transferred to a federal venue.

Trump’s attorneys say that federal court is the proper venue to hear the case brought by Bragg in part because some of the reimbursement payments to Cohen were disbursed while Trump was president. Trump’s attorneys also pushed for a transfer to federal court citing their defense that the Daniels payment under federal election law was not reportable to campaign finance regulators.

Bragg’s office has argued that it would be improper to move the case to federal court, in part because the conduct charged in the indictment does not relate to Trump’s duties as president.

Trump’s case in New York involves low-level felonies that do not carry mandatory prison sentences upon conviction, but he could face up to four years in prison. In the special counsel classified records case in Florida, Trump faces much more serious consequences if convicted. On the top counts, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The special counsel is also evaluating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. A state prosecutor in Georgia also has an open investigation involving the 2020 election results.

The trial in the New York case has been scheduled to start March 25, although the schedule could be complicated by Trump’s other legal matters.

Trump’s lawyers are also trying to get the state court judge in the New York case removed from overseeing it on the grounds that he has personal conflicts that could call his fairness into question. Bragg’s office has said there is no need for the judge not to handle the case.

Trump and his company, along with several Trump Organization executives, are also scheduled to stand trial in October in a $250 million wide-ranging business fraud lawsuit brought by the New York Attorney General. On Tuesday, a state appeals court dismissed his daughter Ivanka as a defendant in the case on the grounds that the claims against her were time-barred.

