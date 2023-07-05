Pentagon to tighten intelligence access after Discord leaks

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Pentagon on Wednesday said it is taking steps to revamp how classified information is accessed and enact measures to better track potential “insider threats,” following a massive leak of documents revealed some of the U.S. government’s most closely guarded secrets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed an internal security review in April after the documents, allegedly collected and disseminated by a junior member of the Air National Guard, surfaced publicly on the Discord messaging platform popular with video gamers. The materials offer an extraordinary glimpse into U.S. intelligence gathering and spy operations focused on friends and foes alike.

The review led to several recommendations, some of which focus on “need to know” procedures, a U.S. defense official told reporters. To that end, the military intends to step up its efforts to track what classified documents are being viewed and whether the individuals who access them have a valid reason to do so.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon.

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old from North Dighton, Mass., was arrested in April and accused of posting the documents online after collecting them through his work as an IT professional at a military base in Cape Cod. Teixeira, court documents show, was cited multiple times by Air Force superiors for apparently not following rules for the use of classified systems.

Much of the disclosures that surfaced on Discord focus on the war in Ukraine, including grim assessments of Kyiv’s air defenses and U.S. doubts that peace talks will occur this year. Other documents detailed how a Chinese military assault on Taiwan could unfold.

