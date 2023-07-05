U.S. Navy says it foiled Iran’s attempt to seize oil tankers

The U.S. Navy said July 5 that it had prevented Iranian military vessels from seizing two commercial oil tankers off Oman. (Video: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command)

The U.S. Navy said Wednesday that it had thwarted efforts by Iran’s military to commandeer two commercial oil tankers off Oman, and that one of the attempted seizures involved intense gunfire. “Iranian personnel fired multiple, long bursts from both small arms and crew-served weapons” targeting a merchant ship U.S. officials identified as the Richmond Voyager, triggering a distress call around 4 a.m. local time, the Navy said in a news release. No one was hurt, officials said, but “several rounds hit the ship’s hull near crew living spaces.” The tanker is registered in the Bahamas.

Overhead, an American MQ-9 surveillance drone captured video of the Iranian warship’s encounter with the oil tanker. Footage released by the Navy shows multiple flashes popping near the Richmond Voyager — what officials described as “ricocheted rounds” above the commercial vessel.

Additional imagery released by the Navy purports to show ammunition fragments recovered from the Richmond Voyager.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Iranian military vessel, having positioned itself within a mile of the Richmond Voyager, had ordered the commercial tanker to stop, according to the Navy’s news release. The guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul was dispatched to the area, forcing the Iranian ship to flee, the Navy said.

The incident occurred in international waters, more than 20 miles off the coast of Muscat, Oman’s capital, as the Richmond Voyager headed toward the Arabian Sea, the Navy said.

The McFaul responded about three hours earlier to a similar incident involving a separate Iranian military vessel that had approached a commercial oil tanker U.S. officials identified as the TRF Moss. That incident, also occurred in international waters, the Navy said. The Moss is registered in the Marshall Islands.

U.S. military officials said that, beginning in May, they had increased the frequency of naval and air patrols in the region following a rise in the number of ship seizures by Iran. The Navy’s release said that, since 2021, “Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels, presenting a clear threat to regional maritime security and the global economy.”

