Former Army staffer charged in fraud scheme targeting Gold Star families

A former Army financial counselor was charged Thursday, with federal prosecutors alleging a scheme targeting life insurance payments for grieving military families who lost millions through investment accounts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. attorneys office in New Jersey charged Caz Craffy on 10 counts, including wire and securities fraud, accusing him of swindling Army families out of six-figure life insurance payments while moonlighting at brokerage firms. The investment accounts of affected families decreased by $3.4 million, according to court filings, attributed to market losses and $1.4 million in commissions Craffy received.

The charges follow a Washington Post report from February detailing the allegations of four military families who said Craffy strip-mined their accounts through trades that earned him thousands of dollars in commissions, often executed, the families alleged, without their consent or consultation.

More families came forward after the story, said Natalie Khawam, an attorney representing nine families who suffered financial losses from investments with Craffy and are pursuing options for recouping their funds.

“The fraud that was committed on these susceptible Gold Star families was despicable,” she said, referring to the designation given to immediate relatives that have lost a service member. The term is often associated with troops killed in combat.

Lawmakers, in response to The Post’s story, introduced an amendment that would better screen for conflicts of interest among military financial counselors. There are about 400 financial counselors across the Defense Department, according to the office of Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), the lawmaker who introduced the legislation.

Life insurance beneficiaries receive up to $600,000 in payments and related emergency assistance following the death of a service member. About three dozen Army counselors help the families of the deceased “educate and support their clients on their benefits and estate planning needs, the service has said. Their duties “do not include recommending or choosing specific investments and investing money.”

Families accusing Craffy of misconduct told similar stories about their investment portfolios. While navigating a heart-wrenching loss, they received a few information briefs about receiving life insurance funds and an introduction to an Army official to help guide them through the confusion and pain.

Craffy, they allege, opened investment accounts which then cratered in value while he reaped commissions on trades that were often speculative.

Craffy did not immediately return a request for comment. It is unclear if he has an attorney. A lawyer who represented him in an unrelated civil case did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jordan Dorsey met Craffy after her older brother, Sgt. Vaughn Dorsey, passed away from diabetes complications in 2021. They met at a diner in Stamford, Conn., to talk about her financial options. She was 24 at the time, and Craffy told her it would be wise to invest with a financial counselor, she recalled.

Craffy got to work investing the life insurance money, making trades without her knowledge. Some of them were high risk, she said, including the meme stock AMC. Craffy would explain he had insider knowledge of what stocks would rebound, she said, to assuage her concerns.

It seemed above board, she said, because he was appointed by the Army. But the accounts she invested lost about $220,000, she said.

“I assumed he had my best interest at heart,” she said. “I really didn’t realize he wasn’t supposed to manage my money until the Department of Defense called me.”

Craffy’s alleged dealings led financial regulators to his former employer, Monmouth Capital Management, a New Jersey-based brokerage firm.

Scrutiny from the Financial Institute Regulatory Authority, a nongovernmental body that oversees broker-dealers, found substantial misconduct endemic to the company, including violations of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations requiring brokers to put the best interest of clients before their own, and “churning,” an illegal practice of excessive trading to produce commissions at high volume. Six Monmouth employees churned nearly half of 110 accounts from 2020 through this February, “causing customers to incur approximately $3.9 million in commissions and trading costs and to suffer substantial losses,” FINRA said in a statement.

The company also provided “false and misleading disclosures” to customers, FINRA said.

“Monmouth abdicated its responsibility to reasonably supervise its representatives’ trading, resulting in substantial harm to customers, including Gold Star families," Christopher J. Kelly, FINRA’s acting head of enforcement, said in a statement. "The egregiousness of the firm’s sales practice and supervisory violations necessitated expulsion of the firm from FINRA membership.”

Monmouth Capital Management did not return a request for comment.

The findings are consistent with an independent assessment of Craffy’s trading patterns. Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner, reviewed dozens of pages from four families’ account statements showing trades Craffy made over two-plus years. There was evidence of churning and dubious strategies, McClanahan said in February, including a lack of diversification and chasing volatile investments.

Craffy’s alleged misconduct went undetected for years. He was hired by the Army in 2017, the service has said, when he was already working as a broker at another firm, according to FINRA and former colleagues. The service said it was unaware of his outside employment until last fall, when a family member filed a complaint.

Craffy was fired from Monmouth in November, according to FINRA, and left the Army in January. Officials said his actions prompted an internal review to ensure its financial counselors have followed ethical and legal standards. Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Hewitt, an Army spokesperson, said the review determined that “the situation in question was an isolated incident.”

Craffy’s charges brought some positive news to Army survivors.

“To misuse the funds left to us by deceased family members is disgusting and disheartening,” Dorsey said. “This has been an unimaginable experience that completely blindsided us all, but with the help of our legal system, we hope for a favorable outcome of justice being served.”

