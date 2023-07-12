FBI Director Chris Wray defends agency amid onslaught of GOP criticism

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray is testifying Wednesday before Congress, in a hearing likely to feature extensive criticism from Republicans angry about how federal law enforcement has investigated former president Donald Trump and President Biden’s son Hunter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The hearing before the House Judiciary Committee is Wray’s first congressional testimony since Trump was indicted last month on 37 charges of mishandling national security documents and obstructing government efforts to recover them. Trump has pleaded not guilty. Also in June, Hunter Biden struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors, in which he plans to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and admit to illegal gun possession, though he will not plead guilty to the gun charge.

Republicans, particularly pro-Trump lawmakers, have attacked the FBI for what they have labeled politically motivated investigations and charging decisions, saying that the nation’s premier law enforcement agency favors liberals and unfairly pursues conservatives.

The Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), has been one of the FBI’s most strident critics. Some Republicans have suggested FBI headquarters be moved out of the Washington, D.C., area, or proposed withholding the salaries of some officials, though it’s not clear those proposals have wide support in either chamber of Congress.

House Republicans have also increasingly targeted Wray directly — threatening last month to hold him in contempt of Congress in a dispute over access to an FBI report of a confidential informant’s 2017 and 2020 corruption allegations against the Biden family. The Republicans ultimately backed away from taking that step, but it’s clear that Wray remains in their crosshairs, despite having been appointed to his job by Trump during the last presidential administration.

In written prepared remarks for the hearing, Wray defends the agency, focusing less on the most politically charged cases and more on the bureau’s overall work fighting terrorism, hacking and other types of crime.

The work of the FBI “goes way beyond the one or two investigations that seem to capture all the headlines. Take violent crime: Last year alone, working shoulder to shoulder with our partners in state and local law enforcement, the FBI arrested more than 20,000 violent criminals and child predators — an average of almost 60 bad guys taken off the streets per day, every day,” Wray said in his prepared remarks, which also cite FBI investigations of drug cartels, Chinese espionage and financial fraud.

Since becoming the FBI director in 2017, after Trump fired James B. Comey, Wray has changed some FBI policies to address mistakes in past cases, including in the investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign. He also has tried to shift the public discussion of the FBI away from high-profile political cases in the nation’s capital and toward the work of everyday agents and analysts around the country.

The political debates surrounding the FBI come at a difficult time for the bureau’s policy goals — chief among them efforts to get Congress to reauthorize a key surveillance authority known as Section 702. Internal reviews have found significant failures and misuses of the digital data collection program in recent years, and conservatives in particular have vowed to not renew the program when it expires at the end of the year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

