President Biden on Thursday authorized the Pentagon to mobilize up to 3,000 military reservists for duty in Europe, suggesting that ongoing U.S. efforts to deter Russia have taxed portions of the active-duty force deployed across the continent since war erupted in Ukraine early last year.

It was not immediately clear when — or even if — the Defense Department intends to mobilize any additional personnel. Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, a senior official on the military’s Joint Staff, told reporters that “these authorities will enable the department to better support and sustain” the enhanced American presence overseas.