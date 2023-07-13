Blinken, China’s top diplomat discuss rivalry in effort to bolster ties

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a diplomatic gathering in Jakarta, as reports of a Chinese cyberespionage effort targeting U.S. government email accounts has raised questions about a fragile thaw in relations between the two countries.

The conversation between the senior diplomats continues a flurry of high-level contact between the United States and China that began last month with Blinken’s trip to Beijing, the first visit by a secretary of state to the Chinese capital in five years.

The intrusion by Chinese hackers into email accounts at the State Department and other agencies — including that of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo — was discovered around the time of Blinken’s visit, officials said.

The Biden administration has said that it is seeking to “put a floor” under relations with Beijing to prevent tensions from escalating further. In Beijing last month, Wang told Blinken the two sides must “make a choice between dialogue or confrontation” to reverse “the downward spiral of Sino-U.S. relations.”

Relations took a nosedive after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last August visited Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. In February, exchanges between the two sides ground to a near standstill when a Chinese spy balloon was discovered floating across the United States.

Blinken’s visit to Beijing last month, which included a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, paved the way for conversation to resume. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen made a highly anticipated trip to China last week. Climate envoy John F. Kerry is set to visit on Sunday and Raimondo is expected to follow in the coming months.

Biden administration officials say they see a brief window to build out a relationship that has deteriorated over years of disagreements on fundamental issues like trade and Taiwan, compounded by isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. As Democrats and Republicans alike compete to project a tough-on-China image in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, the hope is that exchanges happening now may bolster trust during future rough patches.

Those could be especially critical amid increasingly confrontational behavior by the Chinese military. U.S. officials have sought a permanent military-to-military channel to make sure the two superpowers can ward off miscommunication and reduce the risk of war. So far, Beijing has rebuffed them.

Potential threats posed by China have started to seep into global security arrangements that long focused on other sources of trouble. Blinken went to Jakarta straight from a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where alliance leaders approved a communiqué filled with references to China as a security threat — a decision that would once have been unthinkable.

Just a few years ago, even mentioning China was a taboo at the alliance, which has historically focused on challenges from the Kremlin.

Though Blinken’s Beijing trip laid the foundation for further conversation, speed bumps almost immediately reappeared in the relationship. At a private campaign event just days later, President Biden referred to Xi as a “dictator” who was unaware of the spy balloon — a double slap to Chinese sensitivities.

Earlier this month Beijing stepped up tensions over semiconductors by announcing that exports of gallium and germanium — essential metals used in electric vehicles, fiber optic cables and other technology — would starting in August be subject to its approval.

Wang is attending the summit in Jakarta in place of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public since June 25. The Foreign Ministry said that Wang, who as the foreign policy chief for the Chinese Communist Party ranks above Qin, was filling in due to health reasons.

The day before he was set to meet with Blinken, Wang also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

Tobin reported from Taipei. Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.

