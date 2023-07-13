Justice Dept. to probe Atlanta jail after homicides, insect infestation

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after reports of crowding and unsanitary conditions that contributed to the death of a man last year who suffered from insect infestation, authorities said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the probe will seek to determine whether jail staff subjected inmates to excessive force and denied them adequate mental health care, while detaining them in a deteriorating facility that suffered from flooding and had large holes in the walls.

“People held in jails do not surrender their constitutional and civil rights at the jailhouse door,” Clarke said on a video call with reporters. “The vast majority of people held in jails have not been convicted. Some are waiting bail hearings, competency evaluations or restoration services, or they were detained because of their inability to post bail. Some will see their charges dropped or are waiting to be transferred to other jurisdictions.”

In September, Lashawn Thompson, 35, was found unresponsive while slumped over a toilet in his cell at the Fulton County Jail and was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics attempted to revive him. An autopsy determined that he died of cardiac arrhythmia and that he was malnourished and dehydrated, and his body was covered with bed bugs and other insects.

A toxicology report said he was not receiving medication for a diagnosis of schizophrenia disorder.

Thompson’s apparent neglect was “far from isolated,” Clarke said, citing news reports of three homicides at the jail in 2022, along with numerous stabbings. Jail staffers recovered more than 200 weapons on a recent search, she said, including shanks made of materials collected from crumbling walls inside the jail.

Noting that Black people made up about 87 percent of those held at the prison, and that Thompson was Black, Clarke called the probe a “racial justice issue.”

The Fulton County Jail is run by the county sheriff’s office. The federal probe into that facility is separate from the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into Georgia’s state prison system. That effort began in 2021 and is focused on allegations that management at state prisons did not do enough to halt violence among inmates and failed to protect LGBTQ+ prisoners from abuse.

Clarke did not provide an estimated timeline for the jail investigation. If federal authorities determine that Fulton County violated prisoners’ constitutional rights, the Justice Department will provide written notice to local officials along with remedial steps to address the problems, she said.

