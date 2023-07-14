Pittsburgh synagogue trial is latest death penalty test for Justice Dept.

Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — In 2017, a man who had been captivated by the Islamic State militant group’s propaganda drove a rental truck onto a crowded bike path in New York City, killing eight people. About a year later, a man who posted bigoted material on a social media platform popular with neo-Nazis opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, massacring 11 people.

The attackers unleashed anguish and terror in two U.S. cities, adding to the growing carnage in a nation struggling with violent extremism. Unlike many mass killers, these two men lived to stand trial, raising a pivotal question: What constitutes justice after such nightmarish crimes?

Federal authorities reached the same answer in both cases, concluding that each killer deserved the death penalty.

But as the Pittsburgh gunman’s trial enters its final phase, it remains to be seen whether jurors weighing his fate will agree with the Justice Department — or echo the jury in New York, which this year determined that the bike path attacker should be spared execution and sentenced to life in prison.

A review of the two capital cases helps illustrate the painful debate for jurors, communities and federal authorities over what sentence should be handed down and what goes into such a determination. The prosecutions also indicate that while Attorney General Merrick Garland has acknowledged inequities around capital punishment and indefinitely halted federal executions, the Justice Department still will seek the death penalty in some instances.

In Pittsburgh, the eventual sentence for Robert G. Bowers, the Tree of Life synagogue gunman, probably will not satisfy everyone affected; members of Squirrel Hill, the largely Jewish neighborhood where the synagogue is located, have differed on whether Bowers’s life should be spared.

Opening statements in the Pittsburgh trial began less than two weeks after Sayfullo Saipov, the bike path attacker, was sentenced in New York in May to life in prison. Prosecutors had portrayed Saipov as acting with vicious intent, killing people to prove himself to the Islamic State and join it, while defense attorneys said he had been impelled by the group’s propaganda and expected to die and achieve martyrdom.

Ultimately, seven of the 12 jurors voted in March for a life sentence rather than the death penalty, said David Patton, a defense attorney for Saipov. Patton attributed that outcome to a sense among some jurors that there was no need to execute Saipov because he would spend his remaining days in federal prison.

“I think jurors saw it was not necessary,” Patton said in an interview. “I feel fairly confident that a number of the jurors did think, ‘Why meet death with more death?’”

Death penalty prosecutions unfold in two parts. Jurors must first weigh a defendant’s guilt or innocence; if the person is convicted, the proceedings shift to the penalty phase, which determines the punishment.

In Pittsburgh, jurors convicted Bowers on 63 hate-crime and firearms-related charges in June, and ruled Thursday that he was eligible to be executed. They will begin hearing testimony Monday to determine if he should be condemned to death or sentenced to life in prison.

Both Garland and President Biden have expressed concerns about capital punishment. Biden pledged while campaigning for the White House that he would work to abolish the federal death penalty, while Garland said during his confirmation hearings that he was concerned about capital punishment being used unfairly to target poorer, minority defendants in a criminal justice system beset by racial and social inequities.

They are facing pressure from some Democrats and civil rights groups to end death penalty prosecutions altogether. There are 40 federal prisoners currently on death row, according to the Justice Department. Three others have had their death sentences vacated and are awaiting resentencing.

In 2021, Garland issued a moratorium on federal executions, indefinitely blocking any from being carried out. He cited the need to review policy changes made by the Trump administration as it rushed to carry out death sentences, including of three death row inmates who were executed by lethal injections the week before Biden took office.

And in more than two dozen cases where the Justice Department previously said it would seek a death sentence, the agency on Garland’s watch has reversed course and said it would not do so.

Garland has allowed a handful of capital cases that began under prior administrations, including the Saipov and Bowers prosecutions, to move forward.

Nathan S. Williams, a former federal prosecutor in South Carolina, cited parallels between what he called the terrorist acts of Bowers and Saipov and those of Dylann Roof, a white supremacist sentenced to death in 2017 for fatally shooting nine Black parishioners at a Charleston church two years earlier. Roof has appealed his sentence, which was defended by the Biden administration and upheld by a federal court in 2021. He remains on death row.

Williams, who helped prosecute the Charleston killings, said that if the Justice Department fails to secure a death sentence for Bowers, federal authorities would have to assess whether juries are becoming less moved by arguments for capital punishment even in extreme circumstances such as mass killings.

“If they start to see juries being immunized to some of this stuff because there are so many mass shootings, and they are no longer the outliers they once were, you could see some shifting standards,” he said, noting that lengthy capital trials take an emotional toll on survivors and families of the victims. “If your expectations of success are small, you have no business putting them through a trial.”

In court documents, Bowers’s attorneys have made a connection between their case and the trial in the bike path attack, which was the first federal death penalty case under Garland’s leadership to go to trial. They noted that federal prosecutors had tried and failed to win a death sentence in New York and accused the Justice Department of “applying the death penalty arbitrarily,” saying the agency had not sought it in comparable cases.

The Justice Department countered in a court filing that its method of determining when to seek death is “sensible, consistent, and rational.”

A Justice official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing Pittsburgh trial, declined to comment on specific cases. The official said the department follows “procedures outlined in the Justice Manual in making decisions in each case based on the facts and law.”

Saipov’s and Bowers’s crimes occurred during the Trump administration, which took a more forcefully pro-death-penalty stance — carrying out 13 lethal injections during its final seven months. The Justice Department authorized prosecutors to seek the death penalty soon after the attacks in New York and Pittsburgh.

As attorney general when the cases went to trial, Garland made the final call in each case.

Garland is currently overseeing the Justice Department’s standard review process to decide whether to pursue the death penalty for the gunman who is facing 27 federal counts for gunning down 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022. That gunman already has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to state murder charges.

Patton, the defense attorney for Saipov, said that if jurors are sending a message to the Justice Department “that this is not the right way to go, I hope that would impact their thinking” in other cases. He also said it was distressing that the Biden administration was seeking death sentences twice this year after the president “ran very explicitly on opposition to the death penalty” when campaigning for office in 2020.

“I can’t tell you how heartbreaking it is, how troubling it is, how disappointing it is,” Patton said.

A White House spokeswoman declined to comment.

Most death penalty cases are prosecuted locally, and capital punishment is largely carried out by states, rather than the federal government. In a recent case, prosecutors in South Florida failed to win a death sentence for the gunman who massacred 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in 2018; a jury last year recommended he be sentenced to life in prison instead.

The Justice Department in some instances cites the federal government’s interest in prosecuting specific types of crimes, including mass murders and acts of terrorism, when pursuing capital cases. These prosecutions, though, have had mixed results.

Of the 52 defendants whose capital cases went to federal trial between 2009 and 2019, 19 were sentenced to death and 29 received life sentences from juries, with four others accepting plea agreements, according to statistics provided by the Death Penalty Information Center.

Capital trials are typically more costly than others because of the need for additional lawyers with specialized expertise and an extended appeals process that can be emotionally taxing for the community, legal analysts said.

The fact that the death penalty is on the table at trial “changes the dynamic for everything,” said Emily Hughes, a law professor at the University of Iowa. Those changes start at the outset: Only people who signal a willingness to consider a death sentence are eligible to be selected as jurors.

Deciding whether to seek the death penalty is a lengthy process requiring many layers of deliberation, said Carmen M. Ortiz, a former U.S. attorney in Boston. In 2015, she secured the death penalty for Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, who with his older brother set off bombs during the Boston Marathon in 2013 that killed three people and injured 281. (Tsarnaev’s brother died of wounds suffered during their attempt to escape arrest.)

The Justice Department conducts an extensive review process, including an examination of the crime, motive, impact and degree of planning, Ortiz said. Several entities within the Justice Department — including the civil rights division, the U.S. attorney’s office and a capital case review board — offer recommendations to the attorney general, who makes the final decision. Officials also consider input from victims, survivors and relatives, and the defense team, Ortiz said.

“A lot of thought and effort goes into figuring out if a particular case warrants this pursuit,” she said.

In Pittsburgh, defense attorneys have argued that Bowers, 50, a truck driver from Baldwin, Pa., has mental disabilities — including schizophrenia and epilepsy — and questioned whether Garland had sufficiently reviewed the case after inheriting the matter from the Trump administration.

The Justice Department said in a court filing that it would not “address such speculation,” saying internal discussions are confidential, but wrote that the Bowers case had received attention “at the highest levels.”

In late June, acting U.S. attorney Troy Rivetti began trying to convince jurors Bowers was eligible for the death penalty by telling them how he posted dozens of antisemitic screeds on Gab, a far-right website, and saying he deliberately planned to harm as many Jewish people as possible.

“When are killings so serious, so aggravating, that after conviction a jury is required to consider whether the appropriate penalty under the law is a sentence of death?” Rivetti asked the jurors, before later offering an answer: “The rule of law applies here. There is a clear line. And this defendant crossed it.”

Bowers’s attorneys countered by presenting testimony from medical experts who said brain scans on the shooter showed signs of structural deficiencies. Defense attorney Michael Burt told jurors that his client’s mental disabilities meant he was unable to act with sufficient intent required under federal law to be eligible for capital punishment.

“The worse a murder is, the more likely the person who committed it was mentally ill, because healthy people don’t do things like that,” Robert Dunham, former executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center who teaches death penalty law at Temple Law School, said in an interview.

In February, a gunman whose lawyers said he suffered from mental illness pleaded guilty to federal charges he faced for killing 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. The plea came after federal prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. He was given 90 life sentences on July 7.

Dunham said that jurors are instructed by the judge in capital cases to consider all mitigating mental health evidence, meaning that “the more mentally ill the defendant is, the more likely at least one juror is going to vote for life.”

Berman reported from Washington.

