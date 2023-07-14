Trump attorneys ask Georgia courts to block election probe

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Attorneys for former president Donald Trump asked Georgia’s top court to disqualify an Atlanta-area district attorney from investigating him over alleged 2020 election interference and to block the final report and any evidence gathered by a special-purpose grand jury in the case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The petition, filed late Thursday before the Georgia Supreme Court, echoed arguments made in a lower-court motion in April in which Trump’s attorneys first pushed to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) and her office from investigating whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, citing her public comments on the matter.

That motion has been pending before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, whom Trump’s attorneys also sought to have removed from the case. They cited his oversight of the special grand jury, which they claim was conducted “under an unconstitutional statute” and “through an illegal and unconstitutional process” that violated Trump’s due process rights.

In the Supreme Court petition, Trump’s Georgia-based legal team — Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little — cited the lack of a ruling from McBurney as their reason for bringing their case to the state’s top court, citing “extraordinary circumstances” in which their client’s attempts to “seek redress in normal course have been ignored.”

“Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time,” Trump’s attorneys wrote. “But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because petitioner is President Donald Trump.”

The lawyers asked the Georgia Supreme Court to “stay all proceedings related to and flowing from the special purpose grand jury’s investigation until this matter can be resolved.” They filed a similar motion in Fulton County Superior Court early Friday.

The legal maneuvering comes as Willis has indicated she could pursue indictments in the coming weeks. In April, she said in a letter to local law enforcement and other officials that she planned to announce her charging decision between July 11 and Sept. 1, dates that coincided with the summer term of the latest Fulton County grand juries.

Willis appeared to narrow that window further in another letter to Fulton County officials, announcing that much of her staff would work remotely at least four days a week between July 31 and Aug. 18 — dates coinciding with grand jury work — and asked that no in-person proceedings be scheduled at the county’s courthouse during that period.

On Tuesday, two grand jury panels were sworn in to hear criminal cases — one of which is likely to hear the election interference case. Jury selection, which was open to the public, was overseen by McBurney, who told reporters that he was filling in for the judge who had been previously scheduled to preside over the proceedings but was on leave.

But Trump’s attorneys appeared to criticize McBurney’s role in impaneling the new grand juries — noting that he had “volunteered to do so while knowing full well” he had not yet issued a ruling on Trump’s earlier motion to disqualify Willis and her team and block the grand jury report.

“Between the district attorney’s driving the process and the supervising judge’s inaction, [Trump] is at the mercy of State actors who have heretofore paid no regard to his rights — even his right to have his motion heard and ruled upon,” Trump’s legal team wrote in the Fulton County motion.

A spokesman for Willis declined to comment on the Trump filings. McBurney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

