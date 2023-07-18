Trump says he received a target letter in federal Jan. 6 investigation

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald J. Trump said Tuesday morning that he received a letter from the Justice Department saying that he is the target of the long running investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The former president wrote on social media that Special Counsel Jack Smith — the prosecutor leading the federal investigation — sent a letter on Sunday.

A spokesman for Jack Smith declined to comment.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before or even close,” Trump wrote in a long post in which he called Smith “deranged” and called Attorney General Merrick Garland actions “unethical.”

A target letter from prosecutors means investigators have gathered substantial evidence linking the recipient to a crime — but it does not necessarily mean charges will ultimately be brought. Often such letters invite the target to appear before a grand jury to offer evidence.

Trump said he was asked if he wishes to appear before the grand jury this week — and a Trump advisor said he does not plan to testify.

The former president did not indicate what the charges against him could be and it is unclear if the target letter specified that.

Two people in Trump’s orbit said the target letter landed even as Smith’s team continues to interview people who worked for Trump’s team and others close to him. Lawyers for Trump met with Smith’s team to discuss the investigation on Monday.

Led by Smith, the Justice Department has been examining the events that led up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Investigators have looked at the ads and email messages that sought to fundraise off false claims of election fraud and the decision by Republican electors in some states won by Biden to send signed statements purporting to affirm Trump as the victor.

During the investigation, prosecutors has asked witnesses hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021, a time when he was falsely insisting that he defeated President Biden in the election, even as swing states certified Biden’s win, people familiar with the questioning have said.

They have also inquired about his pressure campaign on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about having electors gather in states won by Biden. Some of the questions focused directly on the extent of Trump’s involvement in the elector scheme led by his outside lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, these people said. At the time, Eastman and Giuliani argued that Pence could reject Biden’s electors when Congress gathered to confirm his win on Jan. 6, a ceremony that was interrupted by violence.

Prosecutors asked witnesses about their conversations with Trump and others in his inner circle about an alleged scheme seeking to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden won, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on 37 charges in a separate case also led by Smith alleging that the former president took classified materials from the White House and improperly kept them at his Florida residence after he left office. Prosecutors allege that the former president then tried to hide some of the classified materials as federal officials demanded them back.

The charges in that case were filed in West Palm Beach and a federal judge in South Florida is presiding over the legal proceedings.

A potential indictment related to the Jan. 6 investigation is expected to be filed in D.C.

House Republicans filing out of their weekly conference meeting largely avoided commenting on news that Trump received a target letter. Several lawmakers deflected questions, saying they would have to read a potential indictment before comment.

Some noted that whenever Trump is under investigation, his poll numbers seem to go up.

-Jacqueline Alemany, Spencer S. Hsu and Marianna Sotomayer contributed to this report.

