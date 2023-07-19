Herzog stresses U.S.-Israel partnership, despite criticism

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, hailing the “sacred bond” between Washington and Jerusalem and stressing the alliance’s historical — and immovable — importance, a day after lawmakers bickered openly about what language is permitted when criticizing one of America’s longest-standing partnerships. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Herzog stuck to familiar themes in a speech that lasted about 40 minutes and included numerous religious and biblical references. He cast Israel as both a resolutely Jewish state and one “founded on complete equality” and pluralism, and emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship, even amid “great disagreements” — some of which he likened to antisemitism.

He called the relationship a “mutually beneficial partnership,” that “is not dependent upon operating in harmony, but on the history we share, on the truths we cherish, on the values we embody. This partnership is based also on similarities and the affinity between our peoples, the courageous immigrants and the trailblazing pioneers.”

Advertisement

Herzog’s visit to Washington, which included a meeting with President Biden on Tuesday, comes amid months of simmering unrest on multiple fronts in the Jewish state. Near daily mass protests by Israeli secularists over a push by the far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul Israel’s judiciary has threatened to bring the country to a standstill. Herzog, a centrist who has sought to mediate a compromise between the two sides, has warned that the divisions could ignite a civil war.

Violence has also surged in the occupied West Bank, where illegal Jewish settlements — bolstered by Netanyahu’s governing coalition — have proliferated in recent years, and where the Israeli military has stepped up its raids in the Palestinian territory to hunt for suspected militants, following a spate of terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians.

American policymakers from both parties have long stressed the importance of the U.S.-Israel alliance in an unstable region and amid the threat from Iran. But Netanyahu’s far-right policies have drawn condemnation from international human rights monitors and the United Nations.

Advertisement

The criticism from Washington has been more muted. Lawmakers are typically delicate in taking issue with the human rights record of an ally that was founded in the aftermath of the Holocaust, and which receives billions of dollars annually in U.S. military aid.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, ignited a bipartisan uproar earlier this week when she referred to Israel as a “racist state.” The House on Tuesday responded with a resolution, led by Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.), that declared that “Israel is not a racist or apartheid state” and that “the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.”

Jayapal later apologized, saying she believes the Israeli government’s policies are racist, not the state itself.

Herzog drew frequent standing ovations Wednesday as he recalled the two countries’ shared interest in countering Iran and terrorism, and he praised the strength of the U.S.-Israeli partnership as unshakable in the face of disagreements and criticism.

Advertisement

“America is irreplaceable to Israel, and Israel is irreplaceable to America,” he said to enthusiastic bipartisan applause.

“I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House,” Herzog said. “But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel’s right to exist. Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy. It is antisemitism.”

Republicans were quick to highlight the Jayapal episode as evidence that the Democratic Party was divided and weak on its support for Israel.

“Any anti-Israel rhetoric or action will not … be tolerated so long as House Republicans are in the majority,” Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the House majority whip, said at a news conference following the address, in which he branded Democrats “the anti-Israel party.”

Advertisement

Herzog, who noted during his speech that his father, former Israeli president Chaim Herzog, had addressed a joint session of Congress in 1987, suggested that some of the challenges to the U.S.-Israel partnership lay in “a new generation of Israelis and Americans … that was not privy to the hardship of Israel’s formative years” and is “less engaged in the roots that connect our peoples and that perhaps takes for granted the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

At least six Democratic members of Congress — Reps. Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Nydia M. Velázquez (N.Y.) — skipped the speech in protest. Jayapal did not attend because of a scheduling conflict, her office said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), one of the 10 Jewish members of the Senate and a longtime critic of the Israeli occupation, also did not attend Herzog’s address.

“It is no great secret that I strongly oppose the policies of Israel’s right wing, anti-Palestinian government,” Sanders said in a statement. “We provide them with $3.8 billion in aid. We have a right to demand they respect human rights.”

Mariana Alfaro in Washington and Steve Hendrix in Tel Aviv contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article