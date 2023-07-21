Trump attorneys again push to block Georgia 2020 election investigation

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Attorneys for former president Donald Trump continued their last-minute push to block an Atlanta-area investigation into whether he and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia — a motion that will now be decided by a judge based outside Fulton County.

In an order issued Thursday but made public Friday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville recused the entire judicial bench in Fulton County from hearing Trump’s motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) and her office from further probing Trump. The motion also calls for throwing out evidence and a final report gathered by a special grand jury that investigated the case.

Glanville, the chief judge in Fulton County Superior Court, reassigned the case to Georgia’s Seventh Judicial Administrative District “for the appointment of a judge who is not a member of the district to preside over the case.” That court, based in Cartersville, Ga., oversees 14 counties in Northwest Georgia — though the order suggests future hearings could still occur in Atlanta.

The order came as Trump’s attorneys filed an amended motion to disqualify Willis and quash the special grand jury filings — a 650-page filing that accused Willis, in part, of “fundraising for her reelection campaign on the back of this case.”

Trump’s attorneys accuse Willis, who is seeking a second term as district attorney in the 2024 election, of retweeting “requests for followers and campaign donations which referenced her prosecution of this investigation.” They cite an influx of donors from outside Georgia to her reelection campaign and claim the fundraising violates professional ethics and should disqualify her from the case.

A spokesman for Willis declined to comment on the Glanville order and the latest Trump filing.

The legal maneuvering comes four days after the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously rejected Trump’s petition to disqualify Willis (D) and her office and quash the findings of the special grand jury.

Trump’s lawyers also unsuccessfully asked the top court to stay all criminal proceedings in the case — a request that came just weeks before Willis is expected to announce indictment decisions in the matter. But the nine-justice panel quickly dismissed Trump’s request, declaring that Trump had not proved the “extraordinary circumstances” that would warrant their intervention.

Trump’s Georgia-based legal team — Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little — last week also filed a near-identical petition in Fulton County Superior Court seeking to block Willis’s investigation — the case that will now be heard by a judge outside Fulton County.

The legal back and forth comes months after Trump’s attorneys first sought to remove Willis and her team from the case, claiming her public comments about the investigation had violated Trump’s constitutional rights.

That March motion has been pending before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, whom Trump’s attorneys also sought to have removed from the case. They cited his oversight of the special grand jury, which they claim was conducted “under an unconstitutional statute” and “through an illegal and unconstitutional process” that violated Trump’s due process rights.

Trump’s attorneys have questioned why McBurney has yet to rule on their March request and have questioned his role in presiding over the impaneling of two criminal grand jury panels sworn in last week — one of which is likely to hear the 2020 election interference case.

Ahead of jury selection, which was open to the public, McBurney told reporters he had volunteered to fill in for the presiding judge who had been scheduled that week but was on leave.

But Trump’s attorneys criticized McBurney’s role in impaneling the new grand juries — noting that he had “volunteered to do so while knowing full well” he had not yet issued a ruling on Trump’s earlier motion to disqualify Willis and her team and block the grand jury report.

“Between the district attorney’s driving the process and the supervising judge’s inaction, [Trump] is at the mercy of State actors who have heretofore paid no regard to his rights — even his right to have his motion heard and ruled upon,” Trump’s legal team wrote in last week’s motion.

Willis has indicated she could pursue indictments in the coming weeks. In April, she said in a letter to local law enforcement and other officials that she planned to announce her charging decision between July 11 and Sept. 1, dates that coincided with the summer term of the latest Fulton County grand juries.

Willis appeared to narrow that window further in another letter to Fulton County officials, announcing that much of her staff would work remotely at least four days a week between July 31 and Aug. 18 — dates coinciding with grand jury work — and asked that no in-person proceedings be scheduled at the county’s courthouse during that period.

In their latest motion — dated Wednesday but made public Friday — Trump’s attorneys pointed to Willis’s public timeline and pushed for their petition to be heard under court rules that allow “emergency motions.”

“Petitioner cannot sit on his hands while a prosecutor with a disqualifying personal interest uses unconstitutionally obtained evidence to drag him ultimately into a courtroom,” the Trump motion said.

