Trump lawyers meeting with special counsel’s office as grand jury convenes

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump were meeting Thursday morning with prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office, more than a week after Trump said he received a letter from the Justice Department telling him he could face criminal charges in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the investigation was meeting Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Washington, and a prosecutor from Smith’s office was seen there as well.
It is not uncommon in high-profile cases for defense lawyers to get a meeting with Justice Department officials toward the end of an investigation, essentially so they can present their best argument for why their client should not be charged. But such presentations rarely change prosecutors’ minds, current and former officials say.
Smith and his team have been examining efforts by Trump and his allies to block Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, including the events that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Investigators have looked at ads and email messages that sought to fundraise off false claims of election fraud, as well as the decision by Republican electors in some states won by Biden to send signed statements purporting to affirm Trump as the victor.
Trump has already been indicted in a separate Justice Department investigation, also led by Smith’s office, involving classified documents that remained at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida home and private club, long after he left the White House.
He is also criminally charged in New York state for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty in both New York and Florida, and has denied wrongdoing in the elections probe as well.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Tom Jackman contributed to this report.
The Jan. 6 insurrection
The report: The Jan. 6 committee released its final report, marking the culmination of an 18-month investigation into the violent insurrection. Read The Post’s analysis about the committee’s new findings and conclusions.
The final hearing: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting where members referred four criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department. Here’s what the criminal referrals mean.
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6.