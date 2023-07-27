Read the superseding indictment bringing new charges against Trump

Federal prosecutors released a superseding indictment against former president Donald Trump Thursday, hitting him with a fresh charge over his alleged hiding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. In addition to the 31 counts he already faces, Trump was charged with illegally retaining national defense information.
The released documents reveal the details of the new charge as well as charges against Carlos De Oliveira, the second Trump aide to be charged in the documents case. If you’re unable to read the full text on mobile, the full pdf is available here.
More on the Trump classified documents indictment
The latest: Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. The judge set a trial date for May, but Trump has asked to delay the trial until after the 2024 election.
The charges: Trump is accused of violating seven federal laws but faces 37 separate charges. Here’s a breakdown of all of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the Trump indictment and our top takeaways from the indictment.
The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime. Here’s how Trump’s indictment could impact the 2024 election.