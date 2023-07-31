What to expect at Carlos De Oliveira’s arraignment in Trump documents case

More on the Trump classified documents indictment

The latest: Donald Trump faces a new federal indictment in which he is charged with seeking to prevent security footage from being reviewed. Trump pleaded not guilty in June to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. The judge set a trial date for next May.

The charges: Trump faces 40 separate charges in the documents case. Read the full text of the superseding indictment against Trump and our top takeaways from the indictment.

The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime. Here’s how Trump’s indictment could impact the 2024 election.