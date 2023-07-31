Carlos De Oliveira — the second person to be charged alongside Donald Trump in a case involving the alleged hoarding of sensitive government materials at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida — is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in a federal courthouse in Miami.
What to expect at Carlos De Oliveira’s arraignment in Trump documents case
Donald Trump and his longtime valet, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, were charged in the case last month and face additional counts in the indictment that charged De Oliveira. Both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty.
Here’s what to know about De Oliveira and the charges against him.
More on the Trump classified documents indictment
The latest: Donald Trump faces a new federal indictment in which he is charged with seeking to prevent security footage from being reviewed. Trump pleaded not guilty in June to federal charges that he broke the law by keeping and hiding top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. The judge set a trial date for next May.
The charges: Trump faces 40 separate charges in the documents case. Read the full text of the superseding indictment against Trump and our top takeaways from the indictment.
The case: The criminal investigation looks into whether Trump took government secrets with him after he left the White House and obstructed a subsequent investigation. Here’s what to know about the classified documents case.
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime. Here’s how Trump’s indictment could impact the 2024 election.