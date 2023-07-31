Limit FBI’s access to powerful spy tool, White House panel says

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A White House advisory board, citing a need to safeguard Americans’ privacy, has recommended placing new restrictions on the FBI’s use of intelligence but also argued against imposing any requirement that authorities must seek a warrant before searching certain electronic communications, as critics have long demanded. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The recommendations released Monday by the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board come as the Biden administration is increasingly concerned about the prospects in Congress for renewing what it deems a crucial tool used to gather intelligence about foreign adversaries such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. Officials have warned that a failure to re-up the program, known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, could become “one of the worst intelligence failures of our time.”

The law expires Dec. 31.

Section 702 enables the National Security Agency to collect emails and other online communications from U.S. companies. It is done without a warrant because the surveillance targets are non-Americans overseas. But because such conversations sometimes include Americans, there is a concern that Americans’ communications are being swept up without a warrant.

Originally established to prevent terrorist attacks against the United States, the program’s value has broadened over the years, U.S. officials say, and it now accounts for nearly 60 percent of the items in the president’s daily intelligence briefing.

While other U.S. spy agencies have largely complied with the rules for searching 702 data, the FBI “has been plagued with a series of compliance mistakes, lack of strong oversight and inappropriate use of the authority,” said a senior advisory board member, who like a senior administration official on a briefing call with reporters, spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

Such mistakes, the board said in an unclassified version of its report, put the law’s renewal in jeopardy. “There is no question that reforms are needed,” it said.

In particular, the board has recommended the removal of the FBI’s authority to query the database for evidence of crimes unrelated to national security.

Nonnational security related queries are very few anyway — fewer than two dozen a year, said the senior administration official. And those mostly have to do with criminal prosecutions in which the government is required to provide defendants with any information that might be exculpatory, the official said.

Problems with the FBI’s use of the Section 702 database date back years.

A Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court opinion written last year but unsealed in May revealed that the FBI misused the authority more than 278,000 times between 2020 and early 2021, with personnel improperly searching the database for people arrested at protests after the police killing of George Floyd, Jan. 6 riot suspects and 19,000 donors to a congressional candidate. None of those cases had connections to national security.

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) said in March that his name was wrongly used in an FBI search of 702 data. Another court opinion unsealed in July said the FBI also improperly queried the names of a U.S. senator and state senator, as well as the Social Security number of a state judge. The document did not identify those individuals by name.

The FBI has taken steps to tighten compliance. For instance, it now requires agents to affirmatively “opt-in” to query the database, ending a practice where FBI queries would run by default against numerous databases, including 702. It also requires agents to provide a written justification before querying the database. And while the Justice Department and Office of the Director of National Intelligence have noted “significant improvements, … these measures have not gone far enough,” the White House advisory board concluded.

The board is also recommending that the government declassify the “certifications” made to the court each year specifying which categories of threats they are seeking intelligence on. Those include foreign governments and terrorist organizations, for example.

The board wants the government to submit a specific certification for “counternarcotics” to account for efforts to track down Mexican drug cartels, Chinese and others involved in supplying the fentanyl that is killing tens of thousands of Americans a year.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director for the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s School of Law, said the advisory’s board’s recommendations are insufficient. Removing the FBI’s power to search the database on nonnational security related matters, for instance, would not deter its agents from searching for Americans engaged in civil rights protests, she said, noting that the FBI justified those searches as seeking foreign intelligence.

Officials and board members suggested such violations were failures to understand the rules. “A vast majority of the misconduct were compliance mistakes, what I would call sloppiness and, and not willful, intentional misuse of an intelligence authority to collect against American citizens,” said the board member who briefed reporters.

Without a warrant requirement for such searches, said Jake Laperruque, deputy director of the Center for Democracy and Technology’s Security and Surveillance Project, “the proposed rule is about as effective as a diet that says you can still eat 10 pieces of bacon each morning as long as you switch to a low fat coffee creamer.”

Imposing a warrant requirement for every query involving a U.S. person is impractical, and would prevent the bureau from discovering threats to the country, the advisory board wrote.

