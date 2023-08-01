Here are the Trump co-conspirators described in the DOJ indictment

The indictment describes “co-conspirator 1” as an attorney “who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies” that Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign would not pursue. Giuliani served as Trump’s personal attorney and was central to efforts by the Trump team to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

A former federal prosecutor and celebrated New York mayor who was regarded as a national hero in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Giuliani spearheaded bogus legal challenges in key battleground states, including Michigan and Georgia , promoting unsupported claims of vast election fraud. He continued to do so even as many state and federal officials — including William P. Barr , Trump’s own attorney general — disputed those claims.

In 2021, New York state suspended Giuliani from practicing law there, citing the false statements he made while acting as Trump’s attorney. In July, a D.C. Court of Appeals committee that oversees attorney conduct recommended that Giuliani be disbarred for the “utterly false” claims he had made as part of his attempts to overturn the election. He is also being sued for defamation by two former Georgia election workers whom he accused of election fraud. In that case, Giuliani said in a legal filing that he is no longer contesting that he made false and defamatory statements about those workers — though he also indicated he will argue that his claims were constitutionally protected speech and did not damage the workers.