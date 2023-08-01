The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Read the full text of the Trump Jan. 6 indictment document

By
August 1, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. EDT

The third indictment against former president Donald Trump was released Tuesday. A grand jury indicted Trump for a raft of alleged crimes stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics.

The released document below reveals the full charges:

If you’re unable to read the full text on mobile, the full pdf is available here.

Read the Trump Jan. 6 indictment

More on the Trump Jan. 6 indictment

The latest: A grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump Tuesday for a raft of alleged crimes in his brazen efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Follow live updates.

The indictment: Read the full text of the third indictment against Trump.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.

Loading...