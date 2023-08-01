Read the full text of the Trump Jan. 6 indictment document

More on the Trump Jan. 6 indictment

The latest: A grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump Tuesday for a raft of alleged crimes in his brazen efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Follow live updates.

The indictment: Read the full text of the third indictment against Trump.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.