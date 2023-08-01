Live updates Trump indicted over Jan. 6, attempts to overturn 2020 election

A grand jury has indicted former president Donald Trump for multiple alleged crimes stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The four-count, 45-page indictment accuses Trump of three distinct conspiracies, and charges that he conspired to defraud the U.S., conspired to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspired against people’s rights. Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in next year’s election, denied all wrongdoing.