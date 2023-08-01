Live updates Trump indicted over Jan. 6, attempts to overturn 2020 election

A grand jury has indicted former president Donald Trump for multiple alleged crimes stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The four-count, 45-page indictment accuses Trump of three distinct conspiracies, and charges that he conspired to defraud the U.S., conspired to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspired against people’s rights. Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in next year’s election, denied all wrongdoing.
Here’s what to know
- In a social media post before the indictment was returned, Trump called it “fake” and claimed a “deranged” special counsel Jack Smith was trying to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
- Trump enlisted six co-conspirators to “assist him in his criminal efforts to the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power,” according to the indictment.
- Trump has also been indicted in a separate federal case on 40 federal charges that accuse him of keeping highly sensitive government documents after leaving office and obstructing government attempts to retrieve them.
- A separate investigation underway at the state level in Fulton County, Ga., has also focused on efforts by Trump and his inner circle to overturn the election results. Charging decisions in that probe are expected this month.
