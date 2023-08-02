Live updates Trump indicted, to be arraigned on charges of trying to overturn 2020 election loss

The latest indictment of former president Donald Trump accuses him of making many false claims of purported voter fraud in his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss. A grand jury indicted him on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the nation. Describing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as an “unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” special counsel Jack Smith said the attack was “fueled by lies” from Trump, whose team rejected the allegations, instead describing the indictment of the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner as “election interference.”
Here’s what to know
- The latest charges represent the third indictment for Trump in recent months. He has been charged with mishandling classified documents after leaving office and falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 campaign.
- Trump’s growing legal troubles do not bar him from running for president. Even a conviction would not disqualify him from contesting the election, though it is unclear whether Trump could pardon himself if he were to be elected.
- In Tuesday’s indictment, prosecutors list six people as co-conspirators who aided “his criminal efforts.” They have not been charged. Read the full text of the indictment.
- Trump is expected to appear, in person or virtually, before a federal court Thursday for his arraignment.
1/4
1/4
Live contributors 5
More on the Trump Jan. 6 indictment
The latest: A grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump on Tuesday for a raft of alleged crimes in his brazen efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Follow live updates.
The charges: Trump faces four charges in connection with what prosecutors allege was a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Here’s a breakdown of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the 45-page indictment, which references Pence or vice presidency more than 100 times. .
The case: The special counsel’s office has been investigating whether Trump or those close to him violated the law by interfering with the lawful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or with Congress’s confirmation of the results on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s what happens next in the Jan. 6 case.
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.