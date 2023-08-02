Live updates Trump indicted, to be arraigned on charges of trying to overturn 2020 election loss

More on the Trump Jan. 6 indictment

The latest: A grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump on Tuesday for a raft of alleged crimes in his brazen efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Follow live updates.

The charges: Trump faces four charges in connection with what prosecutors allege was a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Here’s a breakdown of the charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the full text of the 45-page indictment, which references Pence or vice presidency more than 100 times. .

The case: The special counsel’s office has been investigating whether Trump or those close to him violated the law by interfering with the lawful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or with Congress’s confirmation of the results on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s what happens next in the Jan. 6 case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.