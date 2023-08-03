More charges filed in Michigan voting machine investigation

A Michigan attorney who repeatedly questioned the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was charged in a voting machine scheme Thursday, two days after a pair of Republican politicians faced similar charges.
The charges are the last Hilson plans to issue as part of his investigation, he said. Hilson had been investigating Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and others but said there was not sufficient evidence to charge anyone else.
“We thank the grand jury for their careful deliberation and for fulfilling their sworn commitment to make a decision that was not influenced by politics, bias or prejudice,” Hilson said in a written statement.
Lambert’s attorney, Michael J. Smith, said she had not broken the law.
“My client was a zealous advocate for her clients and she did not violate the law and intends to sue Hilson for malicious prosecution,” Smith said in a written statement.
On Tuesday, Hilson filed felony charges approved by the grand jury against former state Rep. Daire Rendon (R) and Matthew DePerno, the Republican nominee for state attorney general last year. The charges against those two, as well as Lambert, stem from his investigation into efforts to coax election clerks to give up their voting machines so election skeptics could examine them.
Hilson’s probe is one of several around the country looking into attempts to overturn President Biden’s 2020 victory. One of those other investigations, led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, resulted in an indictment Tuesday against former president Donald Trump.
The probe into voting machines in Michigan was launched by state Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) after Biden won the state. She determined last year that she had a conflict of interest because DePerno was running against her, and so she turned over the investigation to Hilson. (Nessel in November defeated DePerno for a second term.)
In March, Hilson convened a secret grand jury to consider whether charges should be issued. He subpoenaed Lambert, who responded by saying he misunderstood state law and arguing that anyone can possess a voting machine with the permission of an election clerk. Hilson then went to court to seek a ruling on what constitutes improper possession of a voting machine, arguing that people can possess them only with the authorization of the secretary of state or a judge.
An Oakland County judge agreed with Hilson last month, clearing the way for Hilson to issue charges.
More on the Trump Jan. 6 indictment
The latest: A grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump on Tuesday for a raft of alleged crimes in his brazen efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Follow live updates.
The charges: Trump faces four charges in connection with what prosecutors allege was a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Here’s a breakdown of the charges against Trump and what they mean and things that stand out from the Trump indictment. Read the full text of the 45-page indictment, which references Pence or vice presidency more than 100 times.
The case: The special counsel’s office has been investigating whether Trump or those close to him violated the law by interfering with the lawful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or with Congress’s confirmation of the results on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s what happens next in the Jan. 6 case.
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.