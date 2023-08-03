Live updates Trump to appear in D.C. court for arraignment on 2020 election charges

Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in Washington at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday for his arraignment on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump, who is traveling from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., is expected to plead not guilty in a federal courthouse that is just blocks away from where his angry supporters stormed the Capitol building to keep him in power on Jan. 6, 2021. A grand jury indicted Trump on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the nation, brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
- Trump, in a social media post late Tuesday night, called for a trial to be moved to West Virginia, saying he can’t get a fair trial in Washington. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump won about 5 percent of the vote in Washington, while he won nearly 69 percent in West Virginia.
- Here are the four charges against Trump and what they mean. Read the indictment.
- Trump has now been indicted in three criminal cases and is under investigation in one other — all while leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential race. Here is where the cases stand.
- Trump’s growing legal troubles do not bar him from running for president. Even a conviction would not disqualify him from contesting the election.
