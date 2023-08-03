Packed courtroom, somber defendant. A recap of Donald Trump’s arraignment Former President Donald Trump, center, conferring with his defense attorney Todd Blanche, left, during his arraignment in Washington on Thursday (Dana Verkouteren/AP)

A somber Donald Trump spent 42 minutes in a crowded D.C. courtroom Thursday afternoon, being arraigned on charges related to efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the run up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Here is how it looked to two reporters, one in the courtroom and another watching the proceedings on a closed-circuit feed in a media overflow room.

3:45 p.m. Special counsel Jack Smith and other prosecutors have entered the second-floor courtroom, filled with 110 people who were screened under heightened security measures. Smith is sitting in front of the bar that separates the front of the courtroom from the public seats, but is not at government table.

11 prosecutors and FBI agents are seated in front of the bar, prosecutors Thomas Windom and Molly Gaston at the table.

3:47 p.m. The door to the judge’s chambers opened. We are awaiting Trump’s entry.

3:51 p.m. Marshals are standing in the aisle between the three rows of seats in the small courtroom. Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, whose courtroom is being used for this arraignment, and Judges Amy Berman Jackson and Randolph Moss are among the spectators in the back row of the courtroom gallery.

Trump and his attorneys and Secret Service detail enter the courtroom through a back door at 3:51 p.m., briefly glancing at Smith. Trump sits in the middle seat of the defense table, between defense attorney John F. Lauro and defense attorney Todd Blanche. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung was in the courtroom for the proceedings.

3:59 p.m. Lauro seems to be explaining a multi-page document to Trump, who nods in apparent understanding. Now Blanche whispers in his ear. Trump points to Lauro. Three way discussion. Lauro moves the courtroom microphone away from the three of them.

4:08 p.m. All the mics are live in the courtroom, but we are hearing not a thing. It must be deathly quiet in there. Trump is tapping his fingers on the table, waiting. He steeples and then cradles his hands in front of him at the table, and fidgets with his nails at one point. He does not appear to be making eye contact with the prosecutors, 12 feet directly in front of him, or with Smith, who is about 15 feet to his right.

4:11 p.m. Now Trump looks in Smith’s direction. Or maybe to see who’s in the audience. The former president is still waiting, 20 minutes in the courtroom now, and 11 minutes past the scheduled start time for the arraignment hearing.

4:14 p.m. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya enters the courtroom. All rise. Trump rises, then sits.

The clerk calls criminal case “23 dash 257, the United States of America vs. Donald J. Trump.”

“Good afternoon, Mr. Trump,” the judge tells him.

“Good afternoon,” he replies.

The clerk swears Trump in, and the judge begins asking him some standard questions.

4:19 p.m. “Mr. Trump, can you please state your full name?” Trump stands and heads toward the podium. The judge says he doesn’t have to stand, just be near microphone.

“Yes your honor. Donald J. Trump — John.”

“How old are you?”

“77. Seventy-seven.”

“Have you taken any medications which would make it difficult for you to understand today’s proceedings?”

“No I have not.”

4:20 p.m. Upadhyaya begins reading a summary of the counts.

Count 1, conspiracy to defraud the United States, could face a sentence of not more than 5 years, fine of $250,000 or both. Supervised release 3 years.

Count 2, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. “If convicted of this charge, you could face a charge of up to 20 years, fine of $250,000 or both.” Trump is watching her intently.

Count 3 is obstruction of an official proceeding. “This is the offense underlying count 2 of the indictment which I just read.” Carries with it the same penalties as count 2.

“Count 4 in the indictment is conspiracy against rights. If convicted of this charge, sir, you can face a term of imprisonment of not more than 10 years, a fine of not more than $250000 or both. Supervised released up to 3 years.”

“As I mentioned Mr. Trump, you have certain rights which I will read to you now. You have the right to remain silent. If you have already spoken to law enforcement, you need say no more.” Trump nods.

“Do you understand this, sir?” “Yes.”

4:23 p.m.: The judge tells Trump he has a right to an attorney, and advises prosecutors to release all required information to the defense lawyers. Then the arraignment begins.

“Mr. Trump an arraignment is a short but very important proceeding,” Upadhyaya says. “You may enter your plea through your attorney. Mr. Lauro, has Mr. Trump had a chance to review the indictment?”

“Yes.”

Upadhyaya: “As to counts one to four, how does Mr. Trump plead?”

Trump raises his head, looking up, and says, “Not guilty,” lowering his head emphatically.

Trump, who had moved to the edge of the defense table as his attorney went to the podium to enter his plea, returns to his chair and sits down.

4:27 p.m. Upadhyaya says she will now move on to the warnings of violating the conditions of release. “Mr. Trump I ask you to listen carefully to the conditions.” He is looking right at her.

“It is important to comply with your conditions of release,” the judge says. “If you fail to comply, a warrant may be issued for your arrest, and you may be held before trial. Your most important condition of release is that you not commit a state, federal or local offense. If so, your release may be revoked.”

“You may also face a longer sentence for having committed a crime while on release. I will next set a court date.”

“You may also face an additional criminal charge for failure to appear in court.”

Next, the judge tells Trump he may not communicate with any witness about the facts of the case without an attorney present. “I want to remind you it is a crime to intimidate a witness or retaliate against anyone for providing information about your case to the prosecution, or otherwise obstruct justice. Do you understand these warnings, sir?”

He nods yes.

“Having heard these conditions, are you prepared to comply with them?”

Trump stands again, right hand in the air, agrees to comply with conditions of release.

Upadhyaya hands down a sheet with the conditions of release, which Trump must sign. Lauro puts it in front of Trump, gives a brief explanation, and Trump signs it, again with a regular pen, which he returns to Lauro.

4:32 p.m. “With respect to moving forward in this case,” Upadhyaya says, noting that the case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. “I’ve consulted with her and we will set the first hearing now.”

She proposes three dates: Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. — “This is 2023, just for clarity” — Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

Windom, the prosecutor, says the government is available for all three dates, but would like the first one.

Lauro: “Your Honor, we would request August 28.”

Upadhyaya sets the hearing for Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. before Chutkan.

4:35 p.m. The judge tells Trump that he does not have to attend the hearing himself if his schedule does not allow him to do so.

Trump nods. “Thank you,” he says.

“You’re welcome,” Upadhyaya answers.

She asks prosecutors to tell the court within seven days how much time they need to prepare for the trial. Trump’s lawyers will then have seven days to respond to that time frame. Lauro says he expects “a massive amount of discovery we have to look through … in order to represent Mr. Trump and the American people,” and might need extra time to ascertain how long they will need to prepare and how long they expect the trial to take.

Windom, the prosecutor, responds that the government is prepared to give the defense “a substantial amount of discovery,” as soon as there is a protective order in place to ensure none of that evidence is improperly discussed in public or released.

“This case, just like any other case, will benefit from normal order, including a speedy trial,” he says.

4:38 p.m. “Well I can guarantee everybody there will be a fair trial and a fair process in this court. Mr. Lauro, I’m certain of that,” Upadhyaya says. She adds that Judge Chutkan intends to set a trial date at the Aug. 28 hearing.

4:39 p.m. Lauro answers: “Your honor, once again, I’ve stated my concerns. I know the government is going to give us a massive amount of discovery quickly. But we don’t know the scope of the data we’re going to have to go through. In order to address that with the district court, at a minimum we’d like to get some idea from the government of the magnitude of this case.”

Upadhyaya: “You can lodge any objections with the district judge, but the order stands nonetheless.”

“Mr. Trump do you have a question?” she says next, noticing that the former president had poked Lauro as if to speak in his ear.

Trump shakes his head no.

4:41: Lauro continues to push back against the government’s support for a speedy trial: “For the government to suggest that this case can be tried within the period of the Speedy Trial Act is somewhat absurd, given the scope of information we have to go through.”

He notes that the Speedy Trial Act is supposed to protect a defendant’s rights. “What we request is the opportunity to represent Mr. Trump fairly. In order to do that we’re going to need a little time … So what we would ask in our papers is for the exclusion of speedy trial.”

Upadhyaya says she understands, will note it on the record. Tells Windom the government must respond within five days of any defense motion to waive a speedy trial.

4:42 p.m. And we are done. Trump heads toward the door of the judge’s chambers, stops, waits for his lawyers, then walks out of the courtroom.