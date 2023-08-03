The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Among MAGA extremists, Trump charges draw big talk, small crowds

The threat of pro-Trump political violence isn’t gone but has shifted from organized movements, analysts say

By
and 
August 3, 2023 at 6:28 p.m. EDT
Trump supporter Dion Cini, of New York, waves a flag outside the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in D.C. on Thursday. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

As Donald Trump left Thursday for his arraignment on a third criminal indictment, he fired off a social media post telling his supporters that he was showing up to a D.C. federal courthouse “for you.”

Few returned the favor.

Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics.

“Many people have really given up,” said Steve Corson, 66, of Fredonia, Ariz., standing alone outside the courthouse in a “We the People” hat, a starkly different experience from Jan. 6, 2021, when he marched to the U.S. Capitol alongside thousands of other Trump fans.

For all the online outrage, only a handful of Trump supporters turned out to protest the latest charges against the former president, continuing a shift in the right-wing fervor that once drew thousands to D.C. rallies, clogged lakes with boat parades and mobilized a de facto “MAGA militia” in the armed groups that took his extremist rhetoric to the streets.

Skip to end of carousel
Aug. 3, 2023
Federal Jan. 6 election case
Trump pleaded not guilty to conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results during his first court appearance in the case. Read more.
End of carousel

These days, Trump’s appeal endures — he’s the front-runner, by far, in a crowded field of 2024 Republican hopefuls — but those once-flashy shows of public support have been scarce, even at a moment when Trump faces monumental legal fights on his way to a presidential race he has described as “the final battle.”

In a post last spring, Trump predicted “potential death & destruction” if he were criminally charged, a statement extremism researchers called dangerously incendiary but also out of step with a reality where even his most devoted supporters aren’t rising up in significant numbers to defend him.

Analysts say that’s partly because of the chilling effect of the Justice Department’s aggressive prosecution of U.S. Capitol rioters, and partly because Trump’s supporters don’t see him as urgently imperiled, a factor that could change should he slip in the polls or face serious jail time. The specter of political violence isn’t gone, the researchers emphasized, but they said the threat now comes from radicalized individuals rather than from the more organized pro-Trump groups that took part in the Jan. 6 attack.

“I don’t think we’re gonna see these large-scale protests or anything, but it’s still unfortunately possible that we can see some sort of lone actor trying to take things into their own hands,” said Katie McCarthy of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center On Extremism. “That’s really, for me, the more concerning thing, and that’s the hardest part, unfortunately, to also try and detect.”

That trend already has revealed itself. Amid extremists’ calls for “civil war” last summer following the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago for classified documents, an armed man wearing body armor tried breaching the FBI’s Cincinnati field office, sparking an hours-long standoff that ended when he was gunned down after firing at officers.

In October, a man who had embraced far-right conspiracy theories broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and yelled, “Where is Nancy?” before assaulting her 82-year-old husband with a hammer. And earlier this summer, a man was arrested with weapons in his van near the residence of former president Barack Obama.

News of the latest Trump indictment — his third — drew outrage among his backers but not immediate calls for violence or for “Stop the Steal”-style national rallies like the one that preceded the mayhem in early 2021.

That’s a risk few MAGA-allied organizers are willing to take after watching the sweeping prosecution of Capitol rioters, an exercise they portray as an overblown witch hunt or, in the most conspiratorial circles, a false-flag operation staged by “the feds.”

In some quarters, McCarthy said, there’s also lingering resentment over the former president’s failure to pardon Capitol rioters before leaving office.

“They’re sort of reluctant to do anything for him now because they feel like they went out on a limb for him that day, and he didn’t do anything to help them in return,” she said. “And, as a result, they seem to have sort of moved on.”

The national leadership of far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys — two of the most visible extremist elements of the Capitol attack — crumbled under seditious conspiracy convictions.

Oath Keepers as a nationwide entity is all but finished, extremism trackers say, though its anti-government ideology lives on in several other self-styled militia groups. The Proud Boys have been more successful at regrouping on the grass-roots level, targeting LGBTQ+-related events and disrupting public meetings at libraries and school boards.

As with Trump’s previous indictments, his extremist supporters registered their fury at this week’s developments — though mainly online, with memes of a valiant Trump, angry-face and poop emoji, and social media posts calling the charges a “waste of paper.” Scattered calls for unspecified retribution against an imagined “Marxist takeover” typically stopped short of explicit threats.

Skip to end of carousel
Donald Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president. He has been indicted in Florida and Manhattan and is under investigation elsewhere. He has denied all wrongdoing. Here is a list of the key probes and where they stand.
Manhattan district attorney’s investigation
District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) investigated business matters involving Trump, including his alleged role in hush money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. A grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 felony charges. The trial has been scheduled for March 2024.
Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation
FBI agents found more than 100 classified documents during a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Aug. 8 as part of a criminal probe into possible mishandling of classified information. On June 8, Trump was indicted in the case and has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges. The trial has been scheduled for May 2024.
Justice Dept. criminal probe of Jan. 6
Prosecutors are looking at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and whether Trump or his aides conspired to obstruct Congress’s certification of the 2020 election or committed fraud to block the peaceful transfer of power. Trump said he was notified that he is a target of the investigation. Veteran prosecutor Jack Smith is overseeing this and the Mar-a-Lago investigation.
Georgia election results investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia. On Feb. 15, a judge released parts of a special-purpose grand jury report, and authorities will decide whether to ask a new grand jury to vote on criminal charges. A decision is expected in August.
Lawsuit over Trump business practices in New York
Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed a lawsuit Sept. 21 against Trump, some of his children and the Trump Organization, accusing them of flagrantly manipulating property valuations to get tax breaks and better terms on loans and insurance policies. A trial is scheduled for October.
End of carousel

“As of yet, we have not seen any overwhelming or specific plans for violence — or at least anything comparable to what we saw after Trump’s ‘will be wild’ tweet” summoning crowds to Washington to protest his election defeat, Rita Katz, the executive director of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremists, said in a statement. “Back then, they really believed Trump had their back and was ready to lead a rebellion.

Still, researchers caution, it’s important not to conflate the lack of a street presence with a lack of support. From the Republican mainstream to the party fringes, reactions to the Jan. 6 indictment followed the same themes: the case is a gambit to sideline Trump and “steal” the 2024 election, a D.C. court couldn’t possibly be a fair venue, and it’s a ploy to distract from legal woes of the “Biden crime family.”

“The more indictments he’s slapped with, the more popular he seems to become,” said terrorism analyst Colin P. Clarke of the Soufan Group, an intelligence consulting firm. “It plays well into his narrative of a witch hunt, and he’s made it strictly about politics when in reality it’s about the rule of law.”

More on the Trump Jan. 6 indictment

The latest: Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election in the runup to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The charges: Trump faces four charges in connection with what prosecutors allege was a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Here’s a breakdown of the charges against Trump and what they mean and things that stand out from the Trump indictment. Read the full text of the 45-page indictment, which references Pence or vice presidency more than 100 times.

The case: The special counsel’s office has been investigating whether Trump or those close to him violated the law by interfering with the lawful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or with Congress’s confirmation of the results on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s what happens next in the Jan. 6 case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.

Loading...