Man killed in FBI raid after alleged threats against Biden, other officials

The FBI shot and killed a man in Provo, Utah, early Wednesday while serving a warrant after he allegedly threatened to kill President Biden and other government officials, the agency said. . Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics. ArrowRight Agents were serving an arrest warrant on Craig D. Robertson following his alleged online threats against Biden, according to a 30-page felony complaint signed by a judge Tuesday.

The complaint included screenshots of Facebook posts allegedly made by Robertson, one of which read: “THE TIME IS RIGHT FOR A PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION OR TWO. FIRST JOE THEN KAMALA!!!”

Biden was expected to visit Salt Lake City, less than an hour’s drive north of Provo, on Wednesday night as part of a Western tour to promote his economic and climate agenda. White House officials, when asked about the report, referred all questions to the FBI.

According to the complaint, Robertson posted on Monday: “I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE.”

The FBI shooting happened about 6:15 a.m. local time in Provo as agents were beginning to serve arrest and search warrants at a home, according to the FBI’s Utah office spokeswoman, Sandra Barker.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide,” she wrote.

A neighbor who wished not to be identified due to privacy concerns told The Washington Post they remembered Robertson in the spring and fall woodworking in the driveway of his cul-de-sac home. State records show Robertson registered the business Craig’s Custom Woods with the state of Utah in 2016.

The neighbor said Robertson would wave on Sunday mornings coming to or from church as he passed. “I can’t believe it escalated to this level,” the neighbor said. “He was a very sweet older gentleman.”

The FBI began looking into Robertson on March 19 according to the complaint. An unnamed social media company sent a tip to the FBI that someone with the username @winston4eagles had posted a threat to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), who is prosecuting a case brought by a grand jury against former president Donald Trump.

That same day, two FBI agents went to Robertson’s home and asked him about the social media posts. They saw him wearing a hat with “TRUMP” embroidered on the front, the complaint stated.

Robertson admitted to agents that his username was @winston4eagles. When an agent asked about the Bragg post, according to the complaint, Robertson responded: “I said it was a dream!” before adding, “We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant!”

Agents wrote in the complaint that Robertson appeared to be referencing a “dream” he had detailed in a Feb. 4 post on Facebook.

The post attributed to Robertson starts, “WONDERFUL DREAM!!!” before describing standing with “SMOKE WAFTING” from his gun over the body of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, “AS SHIVERS OF LIBERTY AND FREEDOM SWELLED IN MY HEART FOR OUR AMAZINGLY GREAT COUNTRY."

Robertson also allegedly made disparaging posts about New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), per the complaint.

In an October 2022 post, Robertson allegedly wrote: “Merrick Garland, the Demented Weasel, I am 100% anti-abortion. Why are your FBI cowards not kicking in my door? Know this ‘they will die.’”

Kyle Rempfer and Perry Stein contributed to this report.