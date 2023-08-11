Justice Department names special counsel in Hunter Biden case

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware as special counsel in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax case, a move that appeared aimed at rebutting Republican criticism that the process had been politicized.
Justice officials said Weiss requested to be named as special counsel on Tuesday, and Garland agreed.
“Mr. Weiss advised me that in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel,” Garland said in a statement. Given the “extraordinary circumstances” of the case, Garland said, “I have concluded it is in the public interest.”
The unexpected announcement Friday is the latest twist in Hunter Biden’s years-long legal saga. The president’s son had reached a tentative agreement with federal prosecutors in June to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would probably have kept him out of jail.
But that deal unraveled in a federal courtroom in Delaware last month when the judge assigned to the case questioned whether the terms of the deal were constitutional and asked them to spend a few weeks to ensure it was on solid legal footing.
Weiss and his prosecutors have described the investigation as “ongoing."
Republican politicians have repeatedly accused Hunter Biden of broad wrongdoing in his overseas business deals — though they have presented no evidence linking President Biden to any wrongdoing — and have questioned whether Weiss has aggressively pursued the investigation.
