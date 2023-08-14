Hunter Biden’s lawyers insist part of his deal still stands

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Lawyers for President Biden’s son Hunter Biden argue in a new court filing that part of their failed plea deal with federal prosecutors should still stand, because a judge’s approval was never needed to handle a gun possession charge through a diversion program. Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics. ArrowRight Hunter Biden’s lawyers say prosecutors reneged on the terms of the plea deal struck in June. The deal subsequently collapsed, and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last week that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss would serve as a special counsel to continue overseeing the Biden case.

The plea deal had an unusual two-part structure: The younger Biden had agreed to admit to two misdemeanor tax crimes as part of a standard guilty plea, while the felony gun charge, based on his purchase of a handgun at a time he was abusing drugs, would be handled as a diversion case — meaning that if he stayed sober and adhered to other conditions for two years, the charge would be dropped.

Diversion deals are typically used in cases involving nonviolent defendants with substance abuse problems. But unlike guilty pleas, a diversion deal is struck solely between prosecutors and a defendant and does not require a judge’s approval. In Biden’s case, some key terms of the two-part deal between the president’s son and the prosecutors were contained in the diversion, rather than the guilty plea agreement, which ultimately led to the collapse of the broader deal at a hearing in late July.

Advertisement

In the new court filing, Biden lawyer Christopher Clark wrote that his client “intends to abide by the terms of the Diversion Agreement that was executed at the July 26 hearing by the Defendant, his counsel, and the United States,” adding: “The parties have a valid and binding bilateral Diversion Agreement.”

Share this article Share

It’s not yet clear whether prosecutors agree that the diversion agreement is still in effect.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that plea negotiations with Hunter Biden’s attorneys over tax-related charges fell apart, setting the stage for a possible criminal trial that could overlap with President Biden’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors have also signaled that additional charges could be filed against the president’s son. They said they plan to refile their case in California and Washington, D.C., where the younger Biden has lived.

Advertisement

The appointment of a special counsel to investigate the president’s son — a move that Garland long resisted — allows Weiss to file charges outside Delaware. Weiss had asked Garland days earlier to be appointed special counsel, officials said.

The politically fraught plea deal fell apart in the face of questions from the federal judge who was assigned to review it, as she pressed both sides to explain whether the deal would protect Hunter Biden from future charges. Biden’s lawyers said it would, and prosecutors said it would not.

In their new filing, Biden’s lawyers insisted they did not misunderstand the terms of the deal, claiming that prosecutors’ claims in court differed from what they said privately during negotiations.

“The Defendant’s understanding of the scope of immunity agreed to by the United States was and is based on the express written terms of the Diversion Agreement,” Biden’s lawyers wrote. “His understanding of the scope of immunity agreed to by the United States is also corroborated by prosecutors’ contemporaneous written and oral communications during the plea negotiations.”

Before the proposed agreement fell apart, Hunter Biden tentatively agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges of failure to pay in 2017 and 2018. A court document says that in both of those years, Biden was a resident of Washington and received taxable income of more than $1.5 million, for which he owed more than $100,000 in taxes that he did not pay on time.