Live updates Georgia grand jury is hearing the Trump 2020 election case

An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating whether former president Donald Trump and his associates broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia has begun presenting her case before a grand jury. The high-profile investigation is widely expected to result in multiple charges for several defendants — including Trump and several close associates.
Here’s what to know
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) launched the investigation in February 2021, weeks after audio leaked of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), the state’s top election official. During the call, Trump said he wanted to “find” the votes needed to reverse Biden’s narrow margin of victory in Georgia. Willis’s investigation quickly expanded from there to other efforts by Trump or his sprawling network of supporters.
- Trump has long decried the Georgia investigation as a “political witch hunt,” defending his calls to Raffensperger and others as “perfect.” Trump has intensified his attacks on Willis and other prosecutors examining his activities, describing them as “vicious, horrible people” and “mentally sick.”
- Trump has already been indicted three times, including earlier this month in a separate federal probe led by special counsel Jack Smith that covered some of the same ground as the Georgia investigation.
