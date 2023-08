Live updates Georgia grand jury is hearing the Trump 2020 election case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) launched the investigation in February 2021, weeks after audio leaked of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), the state’s top election official. During the call, Trump said he wanted to “find” the votes needed to reverse Biden’s narrow margin of victory in Georgia. Willis’s investigation quickly expanded from there to other efforts by Trump or his sprawling network of supporters.