New York judge denies Trump request to recuse himself from state trial

NEW YORK — A judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal indictment for allegedly falsifying business records on Monday rejected arguments from the former president’s legal team that he should recuse himself and said he would continue to preside over the state court case. Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics. ArrowRight In an 11-page ruling, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said it would not be in the public interest for him to step down from the case, which involves hush money payments during the 2016 campaign and was the first of three criminal indictments filed against Trump since March.

Trump’s lawyers said Merchan should be disqualified from overseeing the case based on a $15 donation he made to Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020 and two $10 donations he made to political organizations that oppose Republicans.

Trump’s lawyers also argued that Merchan’s adult daughter stood to potentially profit from decisions in the case because she heads a digital marketing agency that is hired by Democratic candidates and organizations that strongly oppose Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his prosecution team said Merchan should not recuse himself, saying there was no actual stain on his ability to be impartial.

Merchan wrote that “this Court has examined its conscience and is certain in its ability to be fair and impartial.”

In May, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics said in a written opinion that Merchan’s “impartiality cannot be reasonably questioned on the judge’s relatives’ business and/or political activities.” The finding added that Merchan had no obligation to disclose those matters.

Merchan has been the subject of threats from Trump supporters since Bragg obtained the 34-count indictment, the first criminal case against an ex-president.

Trump is accused of trying to conceal the true nature of a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about what she says was a sexual encounter years before Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. A trial date has been scheduled for March 25.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records connected to the payment. He has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing efforts to retrieve them; and conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election.