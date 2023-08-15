Here’s who else was charged in Georgia (other than Trump)

Kutti, a former publicist for R. Kelly and associate of Kanye West, is under scrutiny for her role in allegedly trying to pressure Freeman to falsely confess to election fraud. According to court filings, Kutti allegedly told Freeman in a Jan. 4, 2021, meeting that “an armed squad” of federal officers would approach Freeman and her family within 48 hours and that she was there to offer help by connecting her to “very high-profile people that can make particular things happen … in order to defend yourself and your family.” Kutti allegedly warned Freeman that she was “a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up” and said that if she refused Kutti’s help that her “freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members” would be disrupted, according to court filings citing police body-camera video. Prosecutors sought Kutti’s testimony as one of their first witnesses before the special-purpose grand jury, but she reportedly did not testify. Kutti has denied any wrongdoing, claiming in an Instagram post that Freeman “told a chaplain she wanted to provide evidence in exchange for immunity for her and her daughter, but didn’t trust a white man to help her.” Freeman has denied seeking immunity and has been repeatedly cleared of the election fraud claims made by Trump and his associates.