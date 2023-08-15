In Georgia and federal indictments, two vastly different approaches

Listen 10 min Share Comment on this story Comment

ATLANTA — Charges against former president Donald Trump and a raft of others in Fulton County, Ga., over their alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat finally landed Monday, the result of a sprawling investigation that stretched over 2½ years and led to a complex racketeering case featuring 41 criminal counts against 19 defendants in a massive 98-page indictment.

Contrast that with a federal indictment filed against Trump on Aug. 1 in Washington that also accuses him of illegally attempting to subvert and overthrow the election. In that case, Justice Department prosecutors sought charges against Trump alone. They appeared to be aiming for speed and simplicity, producing a 45-page indictment featuring four charges after an investigation of the former president that began well after the Fulton probe.

Unlike the Georgia indictment, which alleges multiple instances of making false statements, witness tampering and impersonating a public officer — among dozens of other counts — the federal indictment avoids potentially complicated accusations that some advocates pushed for, such as seditious conspiracy or insurrection.

Legal experts said the difference in strategy comes with some advantages — Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis’s sprawling case will allow prosecutors to tell the jury a story of a broad conspiracy to reverse election results in multiple states and build a forceful narrative of Trump’s actions in concert with numerous aides, lawyers and local officials. But they warned that the logistical challenges of putting Trump on trial along with 18 other people — each of whom may file a flurry of pretrial motions — in a racketeering indictment so complex and multilayered could carry unique difficulties.

Trump and his allies have attacked both Willis, a Democrat, and special counsel Jack Smith of the Justice Department for investigating alleged election interference, accusing them of conducting political witch hunts and attempting to interfere with the former president’s 2024 bid for the White House.

But even some of Trump’s critics have questioned the apparent breadth of Willis’s investigation and the challenge she faces persuading a jury to criminalize statements about election fraud — including a few seemingly innocuous tweets — that many view as protected speech under the First Amendment. She will also have to convince a jury that Trump and others knew what they were saying was false, and that they are not protected by the fact that in many instances they were following the advice of their lawyers.

Willis’s ambitious decision to use Georgia’s expansive RICO statute — a law historically used to prosecute mobsters — to charge Trump with leading a vast criminal enterprise to steal the 2020 election could allow her to target many more of those involved in the alleged conspiracy beyond Trump, potentially transforming the way political wrongdoing is punished.

In the alternative, her ambitious gambit to try all 19 defendants together could be seen by jurors as a massive instance of prosecutorial overreach. And despite Willis’s statement late Monday that she’d like to see a trial date within six months, the sprawling nature of the case could push the start beyond the 2024 election and take years — and many appeals — to resolve.

“This is eye-popping,” said John Malcolm, a former federal prosecutor based in Atlanta who is now a constitutional scholar at the conservative Heritage Foundation, speaking of the contrast between the federal and state indictments. “What about the right — when you believe allegations to be true, or you have some evidence to support the allegations — to seek redress? And all of a sudden they’re perpetrating a conspiracy? I think that’s astonishingly dangerous.”

On Tuesday, Trump allies were focused on how many charges in the indictment were described as “overt” acts in furtherance of a conspiracy — but didn’t seem to be crimes on their own. In one instance, Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was charged in connection with a text message to a member of Congress seeking contact information for the Pennsylvania House speaker.

Greg Price of the State Freedom Caucus Alliance offered a critique in a tweet: “Things that are now illegal according to the Georgia indictment: -Asking people for phone numbers. -Reserving rooms in a Capitol building. -Telling people to watch TV. -Getting people to attend legislative hearings.”

Willis explained at a news conference late Monday that “overt acts are not necessarily crimes under Georgia law in isolation, but are alleged to be acts taken in furtherance of the conspiracy. Many occurred in Georgia and some occurred in other jurisdictions and are included because the grand jury believes they were part of the illegal effort to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.”

Willis also said last night that RICO convictions carry mandatory minimum sentences of five years and maximums of 20, meaning almost certain prison terms.

In their breadth, the Georgia charges carry the potential to accomplish something that federal indictment does not: holding people other than Trump accountable for what happened.

“He couldn’t have done it on his own,” said Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University. In Georgia at least, Trump had a long list of allies trying to help him change the results: lawyers, political operatives, Georgia Republican Party officials, even a Justice Department official. They all need to face consequences too, Cunningham said, “because that gives us a real chance of deterring this in the future.”

Willis’s indictment charges 18 others in addition to Trump for their alleged participation in the criminal enterprise, including Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who served as Trump’s personal attorney after the election, Meadows and several other Trump advisers, including attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro.

It’s worth noting, however, that Smith’s federal investigation is also continuing. He cited six unnamed co-conspirators, five of whom The Washington Post has identified from their descriptions in the indictment: Giuliani, Eastman, Chesebro, Powell and Jeffrey Clark, a former senior Justice Department attorney. Smith’s team has continued to subpoena witnesses and collect evidence since the federal indictment was unsealed, and charges against those individuals remain possible.

The state case is also distinct in that it could continue even if Trump is elected president again in 2024 and reclaims the power to put an end to investigations underway at the Justice Department. It is also much more difficult to receive a pardon in Georgia than at the federal level, as the power rests with a governor-appointed board and not with the state’s chief executive.

The state charges fall into five buckets of criminal behavior: false statements to the legislature, the meeting of the Trump slate of presidential electors, the equipment breach in Coffee County, Clark’s drafting of a letter seeking to persuade Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, and Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) seeking to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss.

At the news conference, Willis batted away suggestions that the prosecution is politically motivated or that her use of the state RICO statute is an overreach.

“The law is completely nonpartisan,” she said. “That’s how decisions are made in every case. To date, this office has indicted, since I’ve been sitting as a district attorney, over 12,000 cases. This is the 11th RICO indictment. We follow the same process: We look at the facts, we look at the law and we bring charges.”

If the broad array of charges appear overwhelming, Willis’s focus on the conspirators’ attacks on individuals such as Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman “might give this case more jury appeal and more public appeal than the federal case,” said Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor who has tried several racketeering cases.

In addition, the indictment tells a story in a way that Smith’s targeted indictment cannot.

Georgia wasn’t the only state where the former president applied pressure to overturn his loss, but it was arguably the most extreme example, given Trump’s obsession with being the first Republican president in years to lose there. Willis’s racketeering indictment seeks to connect all of Trump’s actions and those of his allies, leveling counts of attempts to pressure election officials in other states including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Add to that Trump’s false tweets about election fraud, his call to pressure the secretary of state, allies’ quiet attempt to infiltrate Georgia’s voting equipment and it makes for a compelling narrative, said Caren Morrison, a former federal prosecutor now at Georgia State University.

“Jack Smith’s is like the Cliffs Notes version,” she said. “This is encyclopedic.”

If jurors do eventually balk at the breadth of the charges in Georgia, however, that could turn public opinion in Trump’s favor, said Brian Robinson, a Republican consultant in Atlanta. “I think the overreach probably hurts the credibility of the rest of the cases,” he said.

The charging methods employed by Willis and Smith may come down to practical considerations. Former New York City prosecutor Karen Friedman-Agnifilo said the sweeping nature of the indictment Willis obtained from a grand jury reflects the fact that she spent 2½ years evaluating the alleged conduct of Trump and his co-defendants while Smith had a much narrower window in which to build a case.

Smith’s straightforward case may also serve to make up for time lost while the Justice Department took a back seat to the House select committee probing Jan. 6. Friedman-Agnifilo added that Smith opted for a concise charging strategy “in an effort to have a trial before the next election.”

Even though there is considerable overlap in their investigations, Willis and her office have long denied any contact with Smith and his team, with Willis telling a reporter earlier this month that she suspected Smith didn’t even know how to pronounce her first name. But speaking Monday after the indictment was unsealed, Willis pointedly declined to answer if she had coordinated with Smith.

Willis has said she is seeking a trial date within six months, but with three other indictments pending in other courts against Trump, it’s unclear if that’s even possible. And with 19 defendants, the volume and duration of pretrial court filings and hearings could be vast.

Asked late Monday about the implications of being the fourth prosecutor to indict the former president, Willis said: “I don’t have any desire to be first or last. I want to try him and be respectful to our sovereign states. We do want to move this case along.”