Live updates Trump faces 13 counts in Georgia indictment; 18 others charged

Former president Donald Trump and 18 others were criminally charged in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Georgia. The indictment by an Atlanta-area grand jury is the fourth to implicate the former president. It follows a 2½-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) that also resulted in charges against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several of Trump’s advisers. The grand jury issued arrest warrants for those charged, and they have until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender, Willis said. Trump, who leads the field in the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination, is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.
Here’s what to know
- Willis launched the investigation in February 2021, after audio leaked of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), the state’s top election official. In the recording, Trump said he wanted to “find” the votes needed to reverse Biden’s narrow margin of victory in Georgia. Willis’s investigation expanded to other efforts to overturn the result, culminating in 41 charges against 19 defendants in total.
- Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state’s racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents. His associates were charged with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law.
- Trump has long decried the Georgia investigation as a “political witch hunt.” His attorneys condemned the charges in a statement, criticizing the indictment process as “flawed and unconstitutional.”
Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.