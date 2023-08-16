Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date in Trump election case

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

ATLANTA — An Atlanta-area prosecutor is seeking a March trial date in the criminal racketeering case against former president Donald Trump and 18 others. In a court motion filed Wednesday in Fulton County Superior Court, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) sought a March 4 trial date. She also proposed individual arraignment hearings for each of the defendants sometime during the week of Sept. 5, as well as a schedule that she said would not conflict with Trump’s other pending criminal cases.

“In light of defendant Donald John Trump’s other criminal and civil matters pending in courts of our sister sovereigns, the state of Georgia proposes certain deadlines that do not conflict with these other courts’ already scheduled hearings and trial dates,” the filing read.

The motion proposed a series of other deadlines — including motion hearings beginning Dec. 11 and a pretrial conference Feb. 20.

The timing will ultimately be up to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who was appointed to oversee the case.

Drew Findling, Trump’s lead counsel in the Georgia case, did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment on whether Bragg is concerned that a start date in early March would overlap with his case, or whether he has been in talks with Willis’s office about rearranging the trial timeline.

Trump is also scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging that the former president illegally kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructed government efforts to retrieve them.

The motion comes two days after a Georgia grand jury signed off on a sweeping criminal indictment alleging that Trump and 18 allies broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

In a news conference after the indictment was unsealed, Willis signaled that she planned to move quickly in the case and hoped to go trial within six months.

Meanwhile, a federal judge scheduled an Aug. 28 hearing on a request from one of the defendants — former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — to move the case from state to federal court. U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones asked Willis to respond to Meadows’s motion by next Wednesday.

Trump has called the Georgia investigation “a political witch hunt” and accused Willis and Smith of trying to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign. The proposed state and federal trial dates land squarely in the middle of the 2024 Republican primary calendar. Willis’s proposed trial date overlaps with the date of the Georgia GOP primary, scheduled for March 12.

The filing comes as Atlanta waits to see who among the 19 people indicted will be the first to turn themselves in. Willis has given those charged until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender to authorities.

In a Tuesday statement, a spokeswoman for the Fulton County sheriff said those charged in the case will be processed at the Fulton County jail, a decaying facility that is currently the subject of a Justice Department civil rights investigation after a series of inmate deaths and reports of overcrowding and poor conditions. Fingerprints and a mug shot will be taken, according to the sheriff.

Those charged in the case are expected to first negotiate bond terms with the district attorney’s office before surrendering to the custody of the sheriff. Unlike recent cases, in which Trump has been processed and formally arraigned on the same day, the initial appearances before a judge will be scheduled later.

As of Wednesday afternoon, none of the 19 people charged had surrendered.