Judge approves $200,000 bond for Trump in Georgia election case

More on the Trump Georgia indictment

The latest: Former president Donald Trump and 18 others have been indicted in Georgia in connection with efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in the state. Follow live updates. What was revealed in the indictment.

The charges: Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state’s racketeering act. Read the full text of the Georgia indictment. Here’s a breakdown of the charges against Trump and a list of everyone else who was charged in the Georgia case. Trump now faces 91 total charges in four criminal cases.

The case: Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) has been investigating whether Trump and his associates broke the law when they sought to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. Here’s what happens next in the Georgia case.

Can Trump still run for president? While it has never been attempted by a candidate from a major party before, Trump is allowed to run for president while under indictment — or even if he is convicted of a crime.