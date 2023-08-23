Trump Georgia indictment latest news: Giuliani, other co-defendants head to Atlanta

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who served as a lawyer for Donald Trump, is among the former president’s allies converging on Atlanta ahead of a deadline of noon Friday to surrender on charges that they illegally conspired to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Prosecutors say Trump and 18 others broke the law when they sought to reverse Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. In a case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D), Trump was charged last week with 13 counts, including violating the state’s anti-racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents.

Trump is expected to surrender Thursday at the Fulton County Jail. At least six other defendants had turned themselves in as of Wednesday morning, while two others have appealed to a federal judge for permission not to show up.

Powell receives bond agreement

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, approved a $100,000 bond for Sidney Powell, a former Trump lawyer who is among the defendants, according to Fulton court records. Prosecutors and Powell’s defense attorney consented to the bond agreement.

The former federal prosecutor spread baseless pro-Trump conspiracy theories, including that voting machines had been rigged for Biden. She now faces seven charges.

Rudy Giuliani heads to Atlanta

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who served as a lawyer for Trump and was key to his efforts after the 2020 election, confirmed to reporters outside his Manhattan apartment Wednesday morning that he was headed to Georgia “to comply with the law, as I always do.”

He also took the opportunity to rail against Willis’s indictment, which he claimed was motivated by politics.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani spoke to reporters on Aug. 23 before traveling to Atlanta to surrender to authorities. (Video: Reuters)

“I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” he said. “People like to say I’m different. I’m the same Rudy Giuliani who took down the mafia, who made New York City the safest city in America, reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city anywhere. I’m fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump. An innocent man.”

A person familiar with his plans confirmed that former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik was accompanying Giuliani, noting that Kerik is doing so to help Giuliani navigate the surrender process and is by no means representing him. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private plans, said Giuliani has not found a lawyer to represent him in Georgia.

Giuliani said it was frightening that Willis had indicted so many of Trump’s lawyers.

“They’re dishonest; they’re crooked,” he said. “They want to destroy the Constitution of the United States, and they’re doing it. And if we don’t change it, they’re coming for you.”

Four defendants turned themselves in overnight

Four of Trump’s co-defendants turned themselves in to the Fulton County Jail late Tuesday or early Wednesday, according to online jail records. They include former state GOP chair David Shafer, former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham and lawyers Ray Smith and Ken Chesebro, who were indicted over their roles forming a plan to use false slates of Republican electors to keep Trump in office.

Two other defendants surrendered earlier Tuesday: John Eastman, a conservative lawyer and the legal architect of the alternate-electors scheme, and Scott Hall, the bail bondsman implicated in the breach of voting machines in Coffee County.

Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark don’t want to surrender yet

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark filed separate “emergency” motions asking U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones to stay the Fulton County case and allow them to ignore a deadline set by Willis to surrender by noon Friday until Jones rules on whether their cases can be moved out of state court. Both men have argued in court filings that they cannot be prosecuted because they have immunity since they were performing duties related to their jobs as federal officials.

Jones ordered Fulton County prosecutors to respond to the filings by Wednesday afternoon. Willis has also been ordered to respond to Meadows’s removal request by Wednesday.

Shafer changes profile picture to mug shot

Shafer, one of the state’s most influential Republicans as former Georgia GOP head, is proudly sporting his new mug shot.

Shafer has updated his avatar on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to his smiling mug shot. He announced the new photo in a tweet: “Good morning! #NewProfilePicture”

He was booked early Wednesday and quickly released, online jail records indicate.

Lawyer John Eastman still believes election was stolen, attorney says

“All of the charges, including the main RICO count, against Professor Eastman have to do with his advocacy as an attorney and as an intellectual on behalf of his client, which at that time was Donald Trump,” Eastman’s attorney Charles Burnham said on CNN.

Burnham confirmed that his client still believes the 2020 election was stolen, despite repeated audits and lawsuits.

Eastman on Tuesday became the first Trump adviser to be formally booked in the sprawling criminal racketeering case. He was quickly released on a $100,000 bond.

‘Hard lockdown’ around the Fulton County Jail

Security measures around the jail and along nearby streets have intensified in recent days. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail and oversees security around the facility, warned of a “hard lockdown” ahead of Trump’s expected surrender Thursday, including for reporters who have staked out areas around the building in an attempt to spot and speak to Trump’s co-defendants as they report to jail ahead of Friday’s deadline.

At least 12 of the 19 defendants have bond agreements

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has been meeting with lawyers for the various defendants this week to reach bond agreements. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, approved these bond agreements:

⋅ A $200,000 bond agreement for Trump that includes strict rules for his release, notably barring him from intimidating witnesses or co-defendants.

⋅ $100,000 bonds for former Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman.

⋅ $75,000 bonds for former Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer; for Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a pastor accused of harassing a Georgia election worker; and for Cathleen Latham, a Trump elector who was also charged for her alleged role in allowing voting machines to be breached by pro-Trump technicians in Coffee County, Ga.

⋅ $50,000 bonds for Georgia-based attorneys Robert Cheeley and Ray S. Smith III, along with former Trump campaign official Mike Roman.

⋅ $10,000 bonds for Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still (R) and for Scott Hall, a bail bondsman implicated in the alleged breach of election data.

What to expect when Trump surrenders in Georgia

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat has told reporters that Trump and others charged in the case will be processed like any other arrestee — with fingerprints and a mug shot taken at the main county jail. It was not immediately clear whether Trump’s legal team asked for any special accommodations for him. By reaching a bond agreement ahead of time, Trump avoids an initial court appearance in the case. He is expected to appear at an arraignment hearing in the coming weeks.