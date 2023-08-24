Trump mug shot released after booking in Fulton County jail

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Trump had arrived at the Fulton County Jail around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, hours before the Friday deadline to voluntarily surrender that had been set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D). Since early Thursday morning, a few dozen Trump supporters had been milling about outside the jail, waving pro-Trump flags and signs, just outside an entrance where officers had placed several metal barricades.

Advertisement

Security was tight: Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat had announced this week there would be a “hard lockdown” around the jail during Trump’s surrender, and the airspace above the jail was closed for more than two hours Thursday while the former president was being booked.

While he was inside the jail, away from cameras, Trump went through the same process as any other person would when surrendering: being fingerprinted and having his mug shot taken. Afterward, his booking photo was publicly released, just as any mug shots for criminal defendants in the state would be, when requested.

On Aug. 24, former president Donald Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta for charges connected to 2020 election interference in Georgia. (Video: Blair Guild/The Washington Post)

The prospect of a former president’s booking photo leading newscasts was unprecedented. After each of Trump’s three previous indictments, authorities had not taken or released a mug shot, in part to avoid a spectacle and also because they acknowledged that there was little need for formal photo identification of the former president.

After a New York grand jury indicted Trump in April, in a case stemming from alleged hush money payments to former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, Trump’s campaign began selling T-shirts with a fake mug shot for $47, emblazoned with the words “NOT GUILTY.” The pretend mug shot showed Trump’s height on the lineup as 6-foot-5, two inches taller than Trump is in real life.

Advertisement

Even before Trump was arraigned, a former Trump White House spokesman declared that the booking photo would be the “most manly, most masculine, most handsome mug shot of all time.” However, Trump did not ultimately have a mug shot taken when he was arraigned in Manhattan.

Share this article Share

In June, when Trump appeared in a federal courthouse in Miami to be arraigned on charges of mishandling classified documents, Trump was once again fingerprinted but did not get a mug shot. Alina Habba, an attorney and spokeswoman for Trump, said at the time that Trump “obviously” didn’t need to have a mug shot taken because he was not a flight risk and was the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

When Trump appeared in a federal courthouse earlier this month in Washington to plead not guilty to charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election, Trump was again spared a mug shot, though he was fingerprinted for the third time.

Advertisement

But Fulton County officials had maintained that Trump, along with the 18 other defendants indicted in the case under Georgia state laws, would be treated just as any others would during their bookings — including being processed at “Rice Street,” a nickname for the notoriously dilapidated Fulton County jail. Leading up to Thursday, gamblers were placing bets on various aspects of the anticipated mug shot, from what Trump would wear to whether he would smile.

In Georgia, Trump was required to post a $200,000 bond, also a first among the four indictments, and released under strict conditions: He is not allowed to communicate with witnesses or co-defendants about the case, except through his lawyers, and he is barred from intimidating witnesses or co-defendants. He is also forbidden from making any “direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community,” including in “posts on social media or reposts of posts” by others on social media.