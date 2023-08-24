Live updates Trump expected to surrender in Georgia at Fulton County Jail

Former president Donald Trump is expected to surrender and then be released at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday in connection with his attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Trump on Aug. 14 was charged with 13 counts, including violating the state’s anti-racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents. The sheriff has said Trump’s processing will be like any other — with a mug shot. Trump’s 18 co-defendants, including former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have trickled into the jail for their bookings over the past few days.
- Trump is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. He has been indicted in four cases — all while leading the Republican field in the 2024 presidential nomination race. He has denied wrongdoing in each case.
- Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee, where most of the eight candidates onstage signaled they would support him even if he is convicted of criminal charges.
- Giuliani, who rose to prominence decades ago as a crime-fighting federal prosecutor and the mayor of New York, turned himself in Wednesday on charges that he and Trump oversaw a vast conspiracy to illegally keep Trump in power after the 2020 election.
