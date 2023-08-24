U.S. says it will train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in Arizona

The United States will begin instructing Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 aircraft in Arizona this fall, the Pentagon said Thursday, as the Biden administration moves to expand the U.S. role in the fighter jet training program amid intensified pleas from Kyiv.
The Biden administration’s decision to host F-16 training for Ukraine, following earlier statements that U.S.-based instruction would occur only if demand exceeded the capacity of European nations leading the instruction program, reflected a conclusion that their limit would be reached “at a certain point in time in the future.”
“We want to do everything we can to help move this effort along as quickly as possible in support of Ukraine,” Ryder told reporters at the Pentagon. “So preemptively, acknowledging that and leaning forward in order to assist with this effort is the impetus for why we’re doing this now.”
The announcement follows complaints from Ukrainian officials that the training was moving too slowly to meet their country’s wartime needs. Two months into a highly anticipated counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces are struggling to push into enemy-held territory that has been heavily mined and defended by Russia. The government of President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded for F-16s, saying Ukraine needs greater air power to contain Russian assaults.
Training in Europe, led by Denmark and the Netherlands, is just getting off the ground. Just this week, eight Ukrainian pilots began training on F-16s in Denmark. Danish officials say they plan to provide 19 F-16s to Ukraine.
The United States, which manufactures the aircraft, must give other nations that fly the jet permission to transfer the warplanes to Ukraine or to train Ukrainian pilots.
President Biden’s decision this spring to support training Ukraine on F-16s, after denying those requests for more than a year, followed a similar pattern in which the United States has initially demurred in providing Ukraine certain weapons systems but later yielded to its requests as the conflict has evolved. The United States is Ukraine’s largest backer in its war to expel Russian invaders.
But even after backing the provision of F-16s to Ukraine, U.S. officials have characterized the planes as a tool in Ukraine’s long-term defense rather than a short-term fix to the country’s battlefield challenges.
Ukrainian officials, seeking to accelerate the training process, warned in recent weeks that the first pilots might not be ready to fly F-16s in Ukraine until next summer. U.S. officials meanwhile described a program that was constrained in large part by the availability of Ukrainian pilots sufficiently experienced in English and flying other aircraft. It’s not clear whether plans to do the training in the United States as well as Europe might alter Ukraine’s projected timeline.
Ryder described a multistep process that would include assessments of Ukrainian pilots’ skill levels. He said initial training for F-16 pilots typically lasts eight months, and that more advanced training can take another five. Pilots will receive instruction in areas including air combat maneuvers and weapons use, and will undergo centrifuge training that simulates the effect of the powerful G-force that F-16 pilots experience in flight.
“This is going to help you transition from being a basic pilot mind-set to a fighter pilot mind-set,” he said.
Ryder described the unit at Morris as the Air National Guard’s “premier’s F-16 training wing,” which has trained pilots from more than 25 countries.
He said launching a program to fly, care for and repair a jet like the F-16 was a major undertaking, even for countries with pilots experienced in flying other aircraft.
“This is a high-performance aircraft with a significant logistics and maintenance tail, so … training the ground support, air traffic controllers, the fuelers, communications associated with that … all that is entailed in maintaining this platform,” he said.
What to know about Ukraine’s counteroffensive
The latest: The Ukrainian military has launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, opening a crucial phase in the war aimed at restoring Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and preserving Western support in its fight against Moscow.
The fight: Ukrainian troops have intensified their attacks on the front line in the southeast region, according to multiple individuals in the country’s armed forces, in a significant push toward Russian-occupied territory.
The front line: The Washington Post has mapped out the 600-mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the United States can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.