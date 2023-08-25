How racketeering cases in Georgia typically work

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Georgia indictment against Donald Trump is complicated. He and 18 co-defendants are charged under Georgia’s broad racketeering law, which allows prosecutors to weave together several crimes — in this case, conspiracy to defraud the state, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, computer theft and dozens of others — into one racketeering charge that has a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

Racketeering is designed to go after a high-profile leader of a criminal enterprise, but these cases are often difficult to prosecute.

There is so much about this particular case that is unpredictable, but here is how racketeering trials generally work in Georgia.

Each defendant typically hires their own lawyer or team of lawyers: And those lawyers will run the gamut in skill, say legal experts, from some of the most experienced in the nation to people who have never defended a racketeering case before. The defendants in this case span a wide range of socioeconomic and power levels: from the former president of the United States to a current state senator in Georgia to a Chicago pastor to the former publicist for R. Kelly.

Each defendant still has to be arraigned: Mug shots, fingerprints and booking documents were just the first step. Each defendant — including Trump — is expected to come back to Atlanta in the coming weeks to hear the charges against them and enter their pleas.

Each defendant can make motions to shape their trial (and have already begun doing so): It means there could be an unwieldy amount of pretrial hearings. Defendants can ask the judge to suppress certain evidence, or sever their trial from the main one. “You need a spreadsheet to keep track of it all,” said Caren Morrison, a former federal prosecutor now at Georgia State University’s law school.

Some high-profile pretrial fights are already going on. Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff in 2020, is trying to get his trial moved to federal court. If he is successful and the case continues to trial, the jury pool could encompass parts of rural Georgia as well as the heavily Democratic Atlanta area. Federal courtrooms generally don’t allow cameras or video, while many Georgia state judges do.

To make his case, there is a Monday hearing that is shaping up to be a mini-trial about Meadows’s involvement in the alleged conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s results and keep Trump in power. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) has been subpoenaed to testify, likely about when Trump and Meadows called on him to investigate alleged voter fraud and disqualify enough votes to counteract Trump’s narrow loss.

Other defendants may splinter off. Another co-defendant, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, asked for — and received — a trial in October. Trump is asking for a trial years from now.

“Every week there are new things happening,” Morrison said. “It’s going to be action-packed legally speaking.”

Defendants can plead guilty at any time: One of Georgia’s most famous racketeering cases in recent years was a cheating scandal in Atlanta public schools a decade ago. (It was argued by the same prosecutor who has taken on Trump, now-District Attorney Fani T. Willis). The original indictment in the Atlanta case included 35 defendants, but by the time the trial came around, at least 20 defendants took plea deals. Just 12 went to trial.

It’s possible that the 19 charged in the election racketeering case winnow before a trial, legal experts say.

Jury selection can take months: That’s because each defendant’s lawyer gets to question each potential juror. Jury selection in another high-profile racketeering case in Georgia against rapper Young Thug is ongoing and has been dragging on for months.

But the trial itself will be recognizable: It will look similar to any criminal trial anywhere, say legal experts — just an order of magnitude larger and longer. The defendants will all be in one courtroom at a long table or series of tables with their lawyers, plus the judge and jury. Witnesses will take the stand, and multiple defense lawyers can cross-examine the witnesses. But no lawyer takes the roll of speaking for the group; every defendant is on their own in making their case to the jury. Defendants can turn on each other, experts say.

The Atlanta school cheating trial lasted nearly eight months; it’s considered the longest trial in Georgia history. The jury spent almost 50 hours over eight days deliberating, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which extensively covered the scandal, trial and its aftermath. Some of the jurors took handwritten notes on yellow legal pads to keep track of all the testimony. Eleven of the 12 defendants at the trial were convicted, including a new mother who was sentenced to a year in prison when her baby was four months old.

The appeals process is like any other criminal trial, too: Each defendant convicted could appeal their case to the Georgia court of appeals then the Georgia Supreme Court. In addition, Trump and some of his aides could argue federal issues are involved, such as their First Amendment protections, and try to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court from a decision of the Georgia Supreme Court, said Clark Cunningham, a professor at Georgia State University law school.