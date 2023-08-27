The Trump Cases: Highlights from last week and what’s coming this week

Trump, the first former president ever charged with a crime, faces dozens of felony counts in Florida of improperly retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing government efforts to get them back; federal charges in D.C. of conspiring to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory; separate state charges of racketeering conspiracy to change the outcome of the election in Georgia, which resulted in last week’s scowling mug shot; and state charges in New York of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments during the 2016 election.
To help you keep track, here is a recap of what happened with the various cases last week, and what to watch for in the week ahead:
Georgia 2020 election indictment
Trump surrendered Thursday evening at the Fulton County Jail in downtown Atlanta, where authorities booked him, recorded his weight and height, and collected at least 10 percent of his $200,000 bond so that he could walk free pending trial. It’s the standard process that people go through when they are charged with a state crime in Georgia. But it became an unprecedented moment when authorities released his mug shot.
Trump’s 18 co-defendants — including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led Trump’s effort to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election — also surrendered before a noon Friday deadline set by District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D), the top prosecutor in Fulton County.
Several have filed pretrial requests to judges. For example, Kenneth Chesebro, one of the architects of Trump’s failed fake elector scheme, asked to have his trial within 70 days. The request appeared to be about putting pressure on Willis, who promptly proposed an October trial date for all the defendants. A judge agreed, but only for Chesebro as of now, leaving it unclear whether his case would be separated from the others.
The Oct. 23 start date seems very unlikely, given the complexity of the case and questions about potentially separating the defendants and moving at least some to federal court. Not to mention pretrial legal hearings Trump has on his calendar for the other cases.
What’s coming this week? Court hearings in D.C., Atlanta
Monday could be a big day for Trump’s legal proceedings.
Judge Chutkan has a 10 a.m. hearing to talk about a timeline for the pretrial proceedings and an eventual trial. She could set a trial date, or at least signal her thinking on the subject. The hearing is open to the media, and we will be reporting from the courthouse, looking to see what sorts of questions the judge asks — and if either side provides any glimpses into their legal strategies.
Also on Monday, lawyers for Mark Meadows — Trump’s former chief of staff — will try to persuade a federal judge in Atlanta to move the state charges against him into federal court. Meadows was charged with two crimes for his alleged role in trying to thwart the 2020 election results. He has argued that he should not be charged since the alleged violations occurred while he was performing his duties as a federal official.
This week could also see the scheduling of arraignments in Atlanta for Trump and his co-defendants. It is unclear whether the judge will require the defendants, all of whom trekked to the Fulton County Jail for booking last week, to return to Atlanta to appear in person or will allow them to appear virtually.