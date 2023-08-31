ATF proposes rules that expand who must conduct gun background checks

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

People selling firearms online, at gun shows and in other informal venues would be required to obtain a federal license to sell such weapons and conduct background checks on their potential customers, according to proposed rules released Thursday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Sign up for Fact Checker, our weekly review of what's true, false or in-between in politics. ArrowRight The proposed rules aim to close what has become known as the “gun show loophole,” in which gun-show sellers are subject to much looser federal regulations than vendors who sell at bricks-and-mortar stores. Over time, that loophole grew to include people who sell firearms online.

The rules would codify changes outlined in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed by President Biden in June 2022 and was the nation’s most significant gun-control legislation in 30 years. The law expanded who was legally required to conduct background checks on gun buyers.

Advertisement

ATF, which is responsible for regulating the sales and licensing of firearms in the United States, was then tasked with developing rules that will make clear to gun owners how officials will implement and enforce the new gun laws. The rules aim to require most people who profit from selling guns to obtain a license.

The rules, which could be challenged in court, will be finalized and enacted after a 90-day public comment period.

Under long-standing federal law, people who operate gun shops — or whose main livelihood involves selling firearms — must register with the government to obtain a Federal Firearm License. This license requires them to search a federal database before selling a gun to ensure that the purchaser is not barred from owning one. The license also requires gun vendors to record the sale of each firearm, making it easier for federal officials to trace the gun if it is used in a crime.

Advertisement

But people who claimed that selling firearms is not their main source of income — such as people who sell guns at shows or in other more informal settings — were not required to obtain such a license.

Share this article Share

The 2022 law aimed to change that by saying that people selling guns to earn money must register for a license — and record gun purchases and conduct the background checks that come with having a license.

According to the proposed rules, anyone who sells a firearm through mail order or at flea markets, gun shows and online must register online and conduct the necessary background checks.

There are some exceptions, including for hobbyists who are selling firearms from their collection and people who sell firearms they inherited.

“This proposed rule implements Congress’s mandate to expand the definition of who must obtain a license and conduct a background check before selling firearms,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Advertisement

There are about 100,000 active FFLs in the country, according to federal data. It’s hard to know how many people are selling firearms without licenses, but ATF officials estimate that if the rules go into effect and people follow the law, it could increase the number of license-holders by tens or even hundreds of thousands.

One year after Congress passed a landmark gun reform bill, lawmakers discuss if it has had any impact on gun violence rates and what could come next. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Daron Taylor & Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post)

A senior administration official said applications for those licenses have not increased or decreased since Congress passed the 2022 law. But prosecutions involving illegal dealing of firearms have increased by 52 percent since 2021, officials said.

ATF Director Steven Dettelbach said the rules should clarify who must apply for a license and who qualifies for an exception. “An increasing number of individuals engaged in the business of selling firearms for profit have chosen not to register as federal firearms licensees, as required by law,” he said in a statement. “Instead, they have sought to make money through the off-book, illicit sale of firearms. These activities undermine the law, endanger public safety, create significant burdens on law enforcement, and are unfair to the many licensed dealers who make considerable efforts to follow the law.”

Earlier this year, ATF issued rules that would apply more security checks on gun owners and sellers who use unregulated stabilizing braces to effectively transform pistols into more deadly rifles. The National Rifle Association and other gun advocacy groups sued the Biden administration in response, saying that such a rule change would need to come from Congress. The lawsuit is pending.