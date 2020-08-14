“He is one of the most prolific recruiters for jihadists globally,” Vance said in an interview. The district attorney’s office brought the case following an investigation with the New York Police Department.

“What this office did with the NYPD was to recognize his significance in the international terrorism infrastructure to make sure that we built a case against him that could bring him to the United States and hold him accountable,” he said. “We believe there is a strong deterrent value in his indictment, extradition, and in holding him accountable in a court of due process in the United States that we hope will end up in a conviction.”

Faisal, also known as Shaikh Faisal, is often ranked by terrorism experts as the most influential among English-language extremist Muslim preachers after Anwar al-Awlaki, the charismatic al-Qaeda imam whose videotaped sermons and fluent English made him a potent pitchman for violent jihad.

“If you were racking and stacking the influencers for ISIS or al-Qaeda, Awlaki would be at the top, and al-Faisal would be in the mid-to-higher tier for American jihadists,” said Seamus Hughes, deputy director of George Washington University’s Program on Extremism.

Among the terrorists who claimed they were influenced by Faisal were the 2008 “Underwear Bomber,” Omar Farouk Abdulmutallab, and the 2010 Times Square bomber Faisal Shahzad, who listened to his sermons on an iPod. His CDs were also found in the apartment of two gunmen who were killed after they attacked an exhibit displaying cartoon drawings of the prophet Mohammed in Garland, Texas in 2015, and a suspect who rammed pedestrians with his car and then stabbed people with a butcher knife at Ohio State University in 2016.

Faisal also has been linked to Richard Reid, the 2001 “shoe bomber,” and two of the four bombers who attacked the London subway in 2005, Vance said.

“Al-Faisal has been on the radar of every FBI counterterrorism agent for a decade,” said Hughes, who has written about him in a book coming out in October, “Homegrown: ISIS in America.”

The case is unusual in that it was brought by the Manhattan district attorney, whose profile has been on the rise since his team’s successful argument before the Supreme Court that President Trump is not immune from investigation by local authorities, setting up the latest showdown over personal and business financial records.

Traditionally, international terrorism cases are brought by federal prosecutors, and New York City’s two federal U.S. attorneys’ offices are known for their aggressive pursuit of such cases. But in this case, federal authorities decided not to pursue the case and green-lit the district attorney’s prosecution, Vance said.

“It just worked out that we and [NYPD] had a better lead and it was agreed that we would see where it would go,” said Christopher Conroy, executive assistant district attorney and chief of the investigation division.

Vance has brought four terrorism cases in his 10-year tenure.

The case came together at the dawn of the Trump administration, when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions led the Justice Department and was publicly averse to bringing terrorism cases in civilian courts, preferring, he said, to send suspects to the U.S. military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, for potential prosecution in a military tribunal.

Terrorism cases in military tribunals have been stalled for years, and sending suspects to Guantánamo has become widely viewed as a rally call to Islamic extremists.

Born Trevor William Forrest and raised in an evangelical Christian family, Faisal was introduced to Islam in his midteens and in 1980 changed his name. He studied at Ibn Saud University, a major university in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He eventually moved to London, where he became a firebrand preacher in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He was convicted in 2003 of inciting violence, served four years and was released and deported in 2007. He spent several years traveling through Africa and in 2010 was deported from Kenya because of his continued radical activity, officials said. He returned to Jamaica, where he established a website, Authentic Tawhid, which hosted his lectures and essays.

From Jamaica, he used his website, social media platforms and an online chat room Paltalk to continue to preach and recruit Americans when ISIS emerged in Syria in 2014 and for the following few years, authorities said.

By 2014 Faisal had become known to the NYPD and the district attorney’s counterterrorism group, Conroy said. “As we began discussing it it became clear that it made sense to work together.”

In late 2016, an NYPD undercover officer made contact with Faisal and they established encrypted communications, authorities said. At Faisal’s urging, the officer traveled in 2017 to the Middle East, where Faisal had promised to assist her in joining ISIS, according to the indictment.

After Faisal was indicted, the Treasury Department designated him as a global terrorist.

“By virtue of his indictment in 2017 and his detention, he has been offline for almost three years and has not been able during that time frame to recruit,” Vance said. “That in and of itself is a huge achievement.”