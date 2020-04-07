Modly, speaking to the ship’s crew over a loudspeaker, accused Crozier of either leaking a letter about his concerns to the media or of being “too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this.”
The remarks, leaked to the media in written and audio form, prompted condemnation from family members of the crew, which has more than 170 coronavirus cases, and several Democratic lawmakers. By Monday night, Modly had released a statement apologizing for insulting Crozier, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, but still insisting that Crozier had written a letter with the intention of creating a stir.
“Captain Crozier is smart and passionate,” Modly said. “I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of it getting into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship.”
Modly met with Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper on Tuesday morning, according to an official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. Esper had pressured Modly on Monday night into apologizing for his comments.