Although the Pentagon has not yet released the names of the U.S. service members killed in Thursday’s blast, several have been identified by their families and elected officials. Marine Lance Cpls. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Tex., Rylee McCollum, 20, of Bondurant, Wyo., Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif., and Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Mo.; Marine Cpls. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Southern California, and Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of Omaha; Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, of Utah; and Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, were among the victims of an attack that U.S. officials initially described as a twin suicide bombing but on Friday said was a single blast just outside the airport’s Abbey Gate.