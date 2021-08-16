On Monday, many of those senior military officials were operating on only a few hours sleep after staying up much of the night fielding calls from former Afghan colleagues who were stranded in the country or at the airport and were terrified that they would soon be killed. Some couldn’t understand why the White House and the Pentagon had decided to abandon Bagram air base to looters a month ago, long before Afghans who had worked for the United States and were in danger could be evacuated.