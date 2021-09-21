What transpires in the House is likely to influence how a parallel bill is received in the Senate, which has yet to take up its version.
The Senate Armed Services Committee completed work on its legislation in July, before the Taliban’s swift takeover. Yet there is bipartisan interest among senators, too, in echoing some of the House’s demands, including for an independent review of the 20-year war.
In the House, Republicans and Democrats have agreed the Pentagon must account for the people and materiel left behind in Afghanistan and outline the Biden administration’s plans for executing counterterrorism operations responsibly and effectively with no military aircraft or personnel on the ground there.
Lawmakers from both parties also support provisions in the bill requiring the government to release a public, unclassified report on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, giving consideration to the theory it emanated from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. The House bill includes an order to investigate whether the virus was present during the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan, after which several athletes reported symptoms.
The bill would introduce policy changes that could alter the makeup of the military and its leadership.
A bipartisan majority of the House Armed Services Committee also backs a provision to require that women register for the Selective Service — the system that underpins the military draft, which has not been used since the Vietnam War. The question of whether women should be included in the draft registry has gained attention in recent years as women have been allowed entry into combat positions from which they were previously barred.
The proposal is part of both the House and Senate versions of the national defense bill, giving it a good chance of becoming law.
The House measure includes a provision to preclude former uniformed members of the military from serving as defense secretary for 10 years, instead of the current seven-year ban. The military is supposed to have civilian leadership, and the provision serves as a signal of Congress’s frustration that the standard has been compromised in successive administrations.
Two of the past three confirmed defense secretaries — Lloyd Austin and Jim Mattis — have required a waiver to serve in that role, since they had not been out of uniform for the requisite period. An interim acting defense secretary, Christopher C. Miller, also served as a uniformed officer less than seven years before assuming the role.
While there is no similar provision in the Senate’s version of the bill, lawmakers in the upper chamber have voiced similar frustrations about being asked to approve waivers for recently retired four-star generals to serve as defense secretaries twice in four years.
The House defense bill would also preclude the National Guard from accepting private funding for any missions, a provision introduced by Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.) and inspired by the backlash to the decision by South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) to let a GOP donor finance the deployment of Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.
How many of the House bill’s provisions ultimately become law will depend on a compromise process with the Senate later this year, after both chambers have passed their versions of the legislation — and on congressional approval of the broader federal budget. The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a continuing resolution that would keep the government funded through early December, while the defense bill would apply to Pentagon programming through September 2022.
And before it can clear the House, the defense bill also must clear several challenges in the form of amendments, one of which seeks to strip out about $24 billion to bring down the bill’s cost so it is consistent with a threshold desired by President Biden. That scenario seems unlikely, though, as several Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee have already sided with Republicans to augment the final figure.