The initial plan, according to an official familiar with Miller’s thinking, was to leave via Bagram air base — which was, for many years the American military’s nerve center located north of Kabul — and to extract all personnel by July 4. But as the Taliban took back key cities and provincial centers, the administration adjusted course. Bagram was left open, but only for a few extra days, and the Biden administration also decided to leave about 600 U.S. troops in Kabul to protect the U.S. Embassy and the international airport.