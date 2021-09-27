Democrats and Republicans have pledged to query Austin, Milley and McKenzie about why the military did not facilitate more charter flights for American citizens and green-card holders, or do more to assist those who were stranded outside the airport as they tried to get through Taliban checkpoints. The Pentagon has been criticized for keeping shoddy records of the Afghans who worked to assist military units and defense contractors in Afghanistan throughout the 20-year war, a failure that slowed the processing of special immigrant visas.